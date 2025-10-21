Catch the roadshow for EuroShop 2026 in Joburg and Cape Town

EuroShop is the largest retail and display trade fair in the world, taking place every three years since 1966 in Düsseldorf, Germany. The 2023 show drew 81,000 visitors from 141 countries, and the 15 exhibition halls showcased 1,830 exhibitors.

Scan Display team at EuroShop 2023

EuroShop covers all the latest developments in retailing, merchandising, shopfitting, displays, and exhibitions and events, with one hall dedicated to expo and events marketing.

Roadshow details

EuroShop’s 60th edition will run from 22 to 26 February 2026, and the Southern African–German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in conjunction with the EuroShop organisers, is hosting complimentary presentations in Johannesburg and Cape Town to promote the event to the South African market and answer any questions potential visitors and exhibitors may have.

Johannesburg event

Date: Tuesday, 28 October 2025



Time: 8am for 8.30am – 11.30am



Venue: Artistry, 22 Fredman Dr, Sandown, Sandton, 2196



Click on the following link to book for the Johannesburg event: https://suedafrika.ahk.de/en/events/euroshop-in-johannesburg-south-africa Cape Town event

Date: Wednesday, 29 October 2025



Time: 8am for 8.30am – 11.30am



Venue: Workshop 17 Watershed, 17 Dock Road, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8002



Click on the following link to book for the Cape Town event: https://suedafrika.ahk.de/en/events/euroshop-in-cape-town-south-africa Three speakers will present at both events:



Elke Moebius, global head retail and technology for Messe Düsseldorf, and director of EuroShop

Ulrich Spaan, senior vice president EHI Retail Institute, Cologne Area, Germany