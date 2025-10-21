South Africa
    Catch the roadshow for EuroShop 2026 in Joburg and Cape Town

    EuroShop is the largest retail and display trade fair in the world, taking place every three years since 1966 in Düsseldorf, Germany. The 2023 show drew 81,000 visitors from 141 countries, and the 15 exhibition halls showcased 1,830 exhibitors.
    Issued by Scan Display
    21 Oct 2025
    21 Oct 2025
    Scan Display team at EuroShop 2023
    Scan Display team at EuroShop 2023

    EuroShop covers all the latest developments in retailing, merchandising, shopfitting, displays, and exhibitions and events, with one hall dedicated to expo and events marketing.

    Roadshow details

    EuroShop’s 60th edition will run from 22 to 26 February 2026, and the Southern African–German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in conjunction with the EuroShop organisers, is hosting complimentary presentations in Johannesburg and Cape Town to promote the event to the South African market and answer any questions potential visitors and exhibitors may have.

    Johannesburg event

  • Date: Tuesday, 28 October 2025
  • Time: 8am for 8.30am – 11.30am
  • Venue: Artistry, 22 Fredman Dr, Sandown, Sandton, 2196
  • Click on the following link to book for the Johannesburg event: https://suedafrika.ahk.de/en/events/euroshop-in-johannesburg-south-africa

    Cape Town event

  • Date: Wednesday, 29 October 2025
  • Time: 8am for 8.30am – 11.30am
  • Venue: Workshop 17 Watershed, 17 Dock Road, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8002
  • Click on the following link to book for the Cape Town event: https://suedafrika.ahk.de/en/events/euroshop-in-cape-town-south-africa

    Three speakers will present at both events:

  • Elke Moebius, global head retail and technology for Messe Düsseldorf, and director of EuroShop

  • Ulrich Spaan, senior vice president EHI Retail Institute, Cologne Area, Germany

  • Justin Hawes, managing director of Scan Display and former president of the International Federation of Exhibition & Event Services (IFES).

    Stands at EuroShop 2023
    Stands at EuroShop 2023

    Scan Display at EuroShop

    As managing director of Scan Display and a regular EuroShop visitor and exhibitor, Hawes will talk about his experiences at the show, and he can answer any questions attendees might have about it, either as a visitor or exhibitor. He says: “I founded Scan Display, an exhibition, events and display specialist, in 1996 and attended my first EuroShop in 1999. I have not missed a show since.

    “To me it is beneficial for three reasons. Firstly, it is a great place to see new solutions and the latest technology for the industry. Secondly, it’s an ideal platform for meeting new suppliers. And finally, it’s also a good place to find new customers.”

    At the last few EuroShop shows, Scan Display has exhibited as part of the International Federation of Exhibition & Event Suppliers (IFES) pavilion. Scan Display was the first African member of the Brussels-based global expo and event contractor association, and through his involvement in IFES, Hawes has gained a great deal of experience attending and exhibiting at international trade shows.

    To find out more about EuroShop, visit Home -- EuroShop - World´s No. 1 Retail Trade Fair - Next event: Feb 22 - 26 2026, Düsseldorf, Germany.

    To find out more about the South African roadshow events, contact Knowledge Tenza at az.oc.rebmahcnamreg@aznetk or +27 82 505 5691.

    Scan Display
    Scan Display is a leader in the African exhibition, events and display industries, specialising in award-winning exhibition stands, exhibition and event infrastructure, mall activations and display products.
