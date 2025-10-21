Trending
Catch the roadshow for EuroShop 2026 in Joburg and Cape Town
EuroShop covers all the latest developments in retailing, merchandising, shopfitting, displays, and exhibitions and events, with one hall dedicated to expo and events marketing.
Roadshow details
EuroShop’s 60th edition will run from 22 to 26 February 2026, and the Southern African–German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in conjunction with the EuroShop organisers, is hosting complimentary presentations in Johannesburg and Cape Town to promote the event to the South African market and answer any questions potential visitors and exhibitors may have.
Johannesburg event
Cape Town event
Three speakers will present at both events:
Scan Display at EuroShop
As managing director of Scan Display and a regular EuroShop visitor and exhibitor, Hawes will talk about his experiences at the show, and he can answer any questions attendees might have about it, either as a visitor or exhibitor. He says: “I founded Scan Display, an exhibition, events and display specialist, in 1996 and attended my first EuroShop in 1999. I have not missed a show since.
“To me it is beneficial for three reasons. Firstly, it is a great place to see new solutions and the latest technology for the industry. Secondly, it’s an ideal platform for meeting new suppliers. And finally, it’s also a good place to find new customers.”
At the last few EuroShop shows, Scan Display has exhibited as part of the International Federation of Exhibition & Event Suppliers (IFES) pavilion. Scan Display was the first African member of the Brussels-based global expo and event contractor association, and through his involvement in IFES, Hawes has gained a great deal of experience attending and exhibiting at international trade shows.
To find out more about EuroShop, visit Home -- EuroShop - World´s No. 1 Retail Trade Fair - Next event: Feb 22 - 26 2026, Düsseldorf, Germany.
To find out more about the South African roadshow events, contact Knowledge Tenza at az.oc.rebmahcnamreg@aznetk or +27 82 505 5691.
