    4 stands, 1 sustainable philosophy

    Issued by Scan Display
    24 Feb 2026
    At Scan Display, sustainability is a value embedded in how the company operates. It is a set of principles applied consistently to every job.

    This approach was recognised at the 2026 EXSA-llence Awards, the annual industry awards hosted by the Exhibition & Events Association of South Africa, where Scan Display received four Best Green Stand Awards.

    For Justin Hawes, managing director, the recognition is personally meaningful: “I co-founded the Event Greening Forum in 2009 to champion more sustainable event practices in South Africa because I believe this is the best way to work to benefit people, planet and profit. This idea shapes how we work at Scan Display, focusing on reuse, longevity and smarter resource use in every project.”

    The four award-winning stands show how this philosophy adapts to a variety of client briefs.

    Sarah Baartman stand
    Sarah Baartman stand
    Rwanda Convention Bureau stand
    Rwanda Convention Bureau stand

    The Sarah Baartman Municipality stand (Best Large Green Stand – Silver) at World Travel Market Africa is a clear example of modular exhibition design. Its aluminium structure has been reused 23 times over 14 years at a variety of shows, with graphics replaced only twice. Retired graphics are repurposed in municipal offices, while shared transport, LED lighting, modular flooring, rental counters and locally sourced furniture reduce its environmental footprint.

    Reuse also underpinned the Rwanda Convention Bureau stand (Best Large Green Stand – Bronze) at Meetings Africa. Used at every show since 2020 and stored locally between events, the stand has replaced printed brochures with digital communication. Outdated graphics are repurposed at the client’s offices, while energy-efficient lighting and rented indigenous plants further support a low-impact approach.

    Okapi stand
    Okapi stand
    Scan Display stand 1
    Scan Display stand 1

    The Okapi stand (Best Medium Green Stand – Silver) at Huntex Expo highlights the benefits of lightweight, modular systems. Built using Scan Display’s Fabric Pop-up Stand, the reusable structure and fabric graphics are easy to transport and self-assemble, reducing on-site labour. Custom cabinets were designed for reuse in Okapi’s showroom post-event.

    Scan Display’s own 3m × 3m stand (Best Small Green Stand – Bronze) at Meetings Africa shows that sustainable design works at any scale. Also a Fabric Pop-up Stand, it’s been in use at Meetings Africa since 2018. Its modular design and fabric graphics enable reconfiguration to maximise its ongoing reuse.

    Together, these stands show that sustainable exhibition design is driven by intent and purpose - not size, brief or budget.

    To find out more about Scan Display, visit www.scandisplay.co.za or contact Justin Hawes on az.oc.yalpsidnacs@nitsuj or +27 11 447 4777.


    Scan Display
    Scan Display is a leader in the African exhibition, events and display industries, specialising in award-winning exhibition stands, exhibition and event infrastructure, mall activations and display products.
