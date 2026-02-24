Tiger Brands' next chapter unveiled: Insights from new CMO Lorraine De Graaff

Lorraine De Graaff, newly appointed chief marketing and strategy officer at Tiger Brands. Image supplied

With consumers under sustained pressure, retail channels evolving rapidly and digital acceleration reshaping shopper journeys, the mandate is clear: protect iconic brands while sharpening commercial impact.

Ahead of officially starting her new role on 1 March 2026, De Graaff outlines her top priorities for the first 12–18 months, how she plans to balance heritage with innovation, and why evidence-based marketing will sit at the heart of Tiger Brands’ next phase.

Adapting to South Africa's retail landscape

South African consumers remain under strain, and shifts in how and where they shop are reshaping the competitive landscape. For Tiger Brands, that means being deliberate about growth choices.

“My initial focus will be understanding where the growth opportunities sit across the portfolio and working closely with our Business Unit marketing teams to prioritise the ones that matter most,” she says.

The emphasis will be on relevance, sharper in-market execution and ensuring marketing investment translates into measurable commercial returns. At the same time, she is committed to strengthening internal capability.

“It’s about building a more connected and capable marketing community that continues to raise the bar on skills and impact. Ultimately, we have to keep the consumer at the centre of everything we do — and execute consistently.”

Balancing heritage and innovation

Tiger Brands manages some of South Africa’s most recognisable household names that include Koo, Jungle Oats, All Gold, and Black Cat peanut butter.

These brands have been embedded in daily routines for generations and can be found in almost every South African household.

“Our brands are some of our biggest assets, built over decades in South African homes. We feel a strong responsibility to protect that legacy while ensuring they remain relevant for the future,” she explains.

That balance requires evolution without dilution. Whether through pack formats, affordability strategies, product innovation or refreshed communication, the goal is to adapt without losing distinctiveness.

“Brands can’t stand still. We will protect what works but continue strengthening them for the long term , especially for younger and increasingly value-conscious consumers.”

Evidence-based marketing and smarter analytics

Data and analytics have come to the forefront and will play an increasingly central role in shaping strategies of thr future..

“Data helps us cut through opinion and focus on what truly moves the needle,” De Graaff says, noting that Tiger Brands is investing significantly in digital and technology capabilities across the organisation.

She describes her approach as firmly rooted in evidence-based marketing which combines proven principles with real data from multiple sources to guide brand building, penetration growth and capital allocation.

“Technology allows us to become more predictive and less reactive. Over time, I want us to spot patterns earlier and respond with greater speed. It should also simplify processes, improve measurement and free teams to focus on higher-value work.”

Integrating retail media and omnichannel execution

With e-commerce, on-demand delivery and retail media networks gaining ground, the lines between brand marketing and trade marketing continue to blur.

“Our brands must show up consistently, regardless of channel,” she says. “We can’t ignore the growth of online FMCG and the influence of digital environments on purchase decisions.”

This extends traditional availability and visibility principles into the digital shelf — optimising presence, search and retail media partnerships to ensure brands are easy to find and easy to choose.

“Success increasingly depends on omnichannel consistency — both in-store and online.”

Aligning marketing, innovation and commercial execution

Holding the dual mandate of chief marketing officer and strategy lead, Graaff she sees alignment as a competitive advantage.

“Innovation only works if it solves a real consumer need and grows the category,” she notes. “It must add value, increase penetration and strengthen the core — not just shift volume around.”

Marketing’s role is to surface the right insights. Commercial teams ensure ideas land effectively in market. Alignment, she says, is about removing friction.

“We need shared priorities, shared metrics and processes that enable speed rather than slow it down. Even the best idea will fail if it isn’t executed properly.”

Looking ahead

For the new CMO, the opportunity is as much about people as performance.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside exceptional teams across the organisation. Tiger Brands has incredible marketing, R&D and commercial talent. We’re custodians of brands that matter in people’s daily lives. Helping take them forward, responsibly, is something I care deeply about.”

As Tiger Brands navigates a complex retail environment, the strategy appears clear: disciplined growth, sharper execution and marketing that is as commercially accountable as it is creatively strong.