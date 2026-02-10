Lorraine De Graaff to lead Tiger Brands as chief marketing and strategy officer

Tiger Brands has announced the appointment of Lorraine De Graaff as chief marketing and strategy officer, effective 1 March 2026.

Lorraine De Graaff, newly appointed chief marketing and strategy officer at Tiger Brands. image supplied

De Graaff will report to group CEO Tjaart Kruger and will lead the group marketing and research and development function. In her new role, she will partner closely with the business to drive growth across Tiger Brands’ portfolio of brands.

Her appointment reflects Tiger Brands’ continued focus on cultivating and developing internal talent. De Graaff joined the group in 2019 as marketing director of the Bakeries Business Unit, where she played a key role in strengthening brand performance and driving strategic initiatives.

“We are very pleased to have Lorraine join the Tiger Brands executive committee,” says Kruger. “She is a strong leader who is deeply focused on inspiring, developing and enabling the teams she leads. As marketing director for Bakeries, she consistently demonstrated her marketing, strategy and commercial capabilities, most notably in repositioning the Albany brand and delivering a range of cost-efficiency and value-engineering initiatives.”

Before joining Tiger Brands, De Graaff held senior marketing executive roles at several multinational organisations, including Whirlpool EMEA, SC Johnson, Kimberly-Clark, Novartis, Beiersdorf South Africa and Robertson’s Homecare. She brings more than 20 years of experience delivering growth across South Africa, the rest of Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

Commenting on her appointment, De Graaff says she is excited to take on the expanded leadership role as the group enters its next phase of growth.

“Tiger Brands has been an important part of my professional journey, and I feel privileged to step into this role as the group looks ahead to its next chapter,” she says. “Building on my experience in the Bakeries business, I look forward to partnering with teams across Tiger Brands to continue building trusted, iconic brands that connect deeply with South African consumers, while driving sustainable, long-term growth.”

The appointment underscores Tiger Brands’ commitment to strengthening its leadership team and positioning the business for continued innovation, relevance and growth in a highly competitive consumer landscape.