Cape Town's Pride Month 2026: Celebrating Ubuntu and LGBTQIA+ unity

Cape Town is gearing up for one of its most vibrant and meaningful celebrations with Pride Month 2026, a season of events that highlights queer identity, community resilience and cultural expression in South Africa’s Rainbow Nation.

While many parts of the world mark Pride Month in June, Cape Town’s LGBTQIA+ celebrations take place earlier in the year, shaped by climate, heritage and local history.

The city’s biggest Pride Festival — Cape Town Pride 2026 — runs from 5 February to 1 March, offering weeks of parades, performances, parties and community gatherings that bring together locals and visitors alike in celebration and solidarity.

Ubuntu at the heart of pride

The theme for Cape Town Pride 2026 is “Ubuntu — I am because we are,” a powerful homage to the South African philosophy of shared humanity.

This theme marks significant milestones in the country’s journey toward equality, including 30 years since the adoption of South Africa’s Constitution and 20 years since the legalisation of same-sex marriage — underscoring that Pride is both a festive occasion and a collective affirmation of rights and dignity.

Cape Town Pride has grown into one of Africa’s most beloved Pride celebrations, with roots stretching back to the early 1990s. The festival continues to champion LGBTQIA+ visibility, inclusion and joy through a rich calendar of events.

Flagship events: Parade, Mardi Gras and more

The highlight of Pride Month in Cape Town is the Pride Parade, scheduled for Saturday, 28 February 2026. Starting at De Waterkant and winding its way through the streets to Green Point Track, the parade is a joyful, colourful expression of LGBTQIA+ pride and allyship.

Participation in the march is free and open to all, reflecting a spirit of inclusivity and community.

Following the parade, the Cape Town Pride Mardi Gras transforms Green Point Track into a full day of performances, music and celebration.

Featuring both local and international talent, music, food stalls and interactive spaces, the Mardi Gras is a festive highlight blending culture, art and queer joy into one grand celebration.

Diverse events and activities

Pride Month in Cape Town isn’t just about one day of celebration — it spans a variety of events that speak to the breadth of queer culture:

Friday, 6 February: Pride Opening Party - Zer021 Social Club: Get into the pride spirit with a dance and a drag show as Pride Month 2026 kicks off featuring performances by Kendall Li and Maxine Wild.

Saturday, 14 February: Mr & Miss Cape Town Pride - Joseph Stone Auditorium: An evening filled with glamour, talent, and fierce competition as the new Queen and King of Cape Town Pride is crowned, celebrating talent, diversity and community leadership.

Tuesda, 17 February: The Great Queer Quiz Show of Everything - Duchess Lounge: Think you’ve got the brains and the sass? Join your host Stella Rosé for a fabulous fusion of trivia, tunes, and drag drama!

Wednesday, 18 February: Pride Run - Crew Bar: Starting at 5:30pm, the 5km Pride Run/Walk 2026 welcomes all fitness levels.

Friday, 20 February: Cape Town LGBTI 2026 Tennis Open - Green Point Tennis Club: Ready to serve? The three-day tennis tournament is back.

Sunday, 22 February: Pets for Pride Promenade Walk — Green Point Lighthouse: A fun and inclusive event for queer pet owners and their companions, blending community spirit with lighthearted flair.

Thursday, 26 February: Apero Urbain 2026 - Embracing Openness Mural: Join the Consulate General of Belgium in Cape Town for the 2nd anniversary of the unveiling of the “Embracing Openness” mural, which was an initiative funded by Belgium to celebrate openness and diversity. Belgium believes in partnerships and wants to have a positive impact on urban communities.

Friday, 27 February: Pride Shabbat 2026 - Temple Israel Wynberg: Celebrating diversity, Temple Israel opens its synagogue to LGBTIQ+ Jews and allies in an evening of Shabbat prayers.

Saturday, 28 February: Cape Town Pride Annual Parade March 2026 - Prestwich Street Primary School: The parade starts at 11am in Alfred St, De Waterkant and proceeds down Somerset Rd and Main Rd to Green Point Track. Free for all

Saturday, 28 February: Cape Town Pride Mardi Gras 2026 - Green Point Track: Cape Town Pride once again comes together as the rainbow community of Africa. Celebrating the incredible diversity of our beautiful city and people. There will be a village of stalls selling LGBTQIA+ goodies, food stalls, bars and refreshment stations, a children’s area, chill-out areas and more.

There's so much more, including karaoke, workshops, yoga, hikes and book showcases. View a full lineup of events and tickets.

These events underscore that Pride Month in Cape Town is not one thing — it’s a multi-faceted celebration of identity, performance, resistance and joy that extends beyond the parade itself.

Celebrating community and culture

Cape Town’s Pride Month serves both as a festival of joy and a platform for advocacy and visibility. It draws attention to ongoing challenges while celebrating how far the community has come.

The festival’s growing lineup reflects a diversity of experiences and expressions, from street parades to drag spectacles and ballroom culture — all underscoring the rich tapestry of queer life in South Africa.

Local organisers and many grassroots groups work year-round to ensure Pride remains a space of inclusion and celebration, not just during February, but as a symbol of ongoing advocacy and community building.

Beyond February: WorldPride 2028

Cape Town Pride 2026 also stands as a prelude to WorldPride 2028, which the city will host as the first African host of the global Pride event, bringing international attention to Cape Town’s vibrant LGBTQIA+ community and South Africa’s leadership in queer rights activism.





Whether you’re joining the parade, attending a drag ball, or simply waving a rainbow flag from the sidewalk, Pride Month in Cape Town 2026 promises to be a powerful celebration of love, resilience and community spirit — showcasing the heart of what it means to be proud, connected and unashamedly visible in the Rainbow Nation.

For more, visit https://cptpride.org/pride-2026/