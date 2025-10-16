South Africa
    Feather Awards XVII reveal nominees

    The Feather Awards, a celebration of excellence and influence within the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies, has revealed the nominees for its seventeenth edition.
    16 Oct 2025
    16 Oct 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This year’s ceremony takes place on 6 November 2025, returning to a Johannesburg, soon-to-be-revealed location that promises to be the heart of the celebration.

    In a world that often feels like it's moving too fast, Feather Awards XVII invites everyone to embrace the 2025 theme: Pause, Look, and Listen to your Heart.

    It’s a sultry, soulful call to slow down, connect with our inner truth, and celebrate the courage it takes to live authentically.

    This year’s structure has been refined to amplify both legacy and rising stars.

    Seven categories will be honoured for their profound impact, while the remaining awards will be hotly contested by a list of nominees who have lit up our screens, airwaves, and social media feeds over the past year.

    "While we love the glamour and the fashion, the Feather Awards have always been the heartbeat of a movement. In a time where the global environment for queer people is increasingly challenging, our role in fostering crucial dialogue, driving awareness, and advocating for tangible policy change is more vital than ever. We are a platform that doesn't just celebrate; we agitate, educate, and work towards a safer and more equitable South Africa for all." emphasised co-founder Thami Dish that the Feathers are far more than just a glittering event.

    The Feather Awards celebrates the personalities and productions that have not only entertained the nation but have also moved the needle forward for representation and inclusivity.

    The Feather Awards XVII nominees are

    Hunk of the Year

    • Troy Malange
    • FreshbyCaddy
    • Prince Beez

    Diva Extraordinaire of the Year

    • Lilian Dube
    • Kefilwe Mabote
    • Jojo Robinson

    Hot Chick of the Year

    • Natasha Joubert
    • Luyanda Zuma
    • Caylene

    Social Media Personality of the Year

    • Zaca Dominic
    • Shoun B
    • Thobi Mashitiso

    Best Styled Individual

    • Kagiso Mogola
    • Mordecai
    • Mawhoo

    Sports Personality of the Year

    • Refiloe Jane
    • Andile Dlamini
    • Dirkie Chamberlin

    Musician of the Year

    • Nkosazana Daughter
    • Craig Lucas
    • Mawhoo

    Fag Hag of the Year

    • Busiswa (Honorary Recipient)

    Role Model of the Year

    • Lee-che Janecke (Honorary Recipient)

    Media Award of the Year

    • Netflix (Honorary Recipient)

    Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative in the Public Sector

    • The Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill (Honorary Recipient)

    Global Feather of the Year

    • Jacqueline Kasha (Uganda)

    Best LGBTIQ+ Youth Movement

    • Zandile Mabaso (Honorary Recipient)

    Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative in the Private Sector

    • Nedbank #PrideAtWork (Honorary Recipient)

    African Feather of the Year

    • John Meletsi

    Simon Nkoli Award

    • Luiz De Barros

