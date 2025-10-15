Diners Club reveals finalists for 2025 Winemaker and Young Winemaker Awards

Six established winemakers and five young talents under 30 have been named finalists in the 2025 Diners Club Winemaker and Young Winemaker of the Year awards. The competition recognises the creators behind South Africa’s standout wines, with this year’s Winemaker of the Year focusing on Cabernet Sauvignon and the Young Winemaker of the Year on White Wine.

Diners Club established the Winemaker of the Year award to encourage local winemakers to raise the standard of South African wines. The Young Winemaker of the Year award recognises winemakers under 30, encouraging them to develop their skills, express individuality, and contribute to the international prestige of South African wines.

These awards focus on the creators behind the wines rather than the wines alone, honouring the expertise and talent of South Africa’s vintners. This year, the 45th Winemaker of the Year category is Cabernet Sauvignon, while the 25th Young Winemaker of the Year category is White Wine.

Competition and judging

Open to all South African winemakers at no cost, the competition attracted a record number of entries in 2025. A panel of wine experts conducted two days of rigorous judging to narrow the field to 11 finalists, reflecting the high quality of this year’s submissions.

2025 Diners Club Winemaker of the Year Finalists | Left to right: Schalk Opperman (Quoin Rock), Coenie Snyman (Rock of Eye), Johnnie Calitz (Glen Carlou), Werner Schrenk (Peter Falke), Louis Strydom (Ernie Els), José Condé (Stark-Condé)

2025 finalists

Winemaker of the Year – Cabernet Sauvignon

• Coenie Snyman – Rock of Eye Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

• Johnnie Calitz – Glen Carlou Gravel Quarry Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

• José Condé – Stark-Condé Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

• Louis Strydom – Ernie Els Major Series Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

• Schalk Opperman – Quoin Rock Knorhoek Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

• Werner Schrenk – Peter Falke Signature Kailani Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

2025 Diners Club Young Winemaker Of The Year Finalists | Back row left to right: Daniela Jansen (Saronsberg), Gerné van Zyl (Chamonix), Narissa Pieters (Rustenberg) | Front row left to right: Marnich Aucamp (Stellenbosch Vineyards), Loïc du Toit (De Wetshof)

Young Winemaker of the Year – White Wine

• Daniela Jansen – Saronsberg Viognier 2023

• Gerné van Zyl – Chamonix Old Vine Steen 2024

• Loïc du Toit – De Wetshof Finesse Chardonnay 2024

• Marnich Aucamp – Stellenbosch Vineyards Credo Chenin Blanc Verdelho Viognier 2024

• Marnich Aucamp – Stellenbosch Vineyards Credo Chenin Blanc 2024

• Narissa Pieters – Rustenberg Wild Ferment Sauvignon Blanc 2024

The 2025 judging panel consists of Carrie Adams, Yegas Naidoo, Shane Mumba, Denzel Swarts, Johann Fourie, and Wayne Buckley.

2025 Diners Club Winemaker Of The Year Judges | Back row left to right: Wayne Buckley, Denzel Swarts, Johann Fourie | Front row left to right: Yegas Naidoo, Shane Mumba, Carrie Adams

The winners will be announced at a black-tie gala dinner at the Five-Star Arabella Hotel & Spa on Saturday, 22 November 2025. Prizes include R75,000 for the Winemaker of the Year and R45,000 for the Young Winemaker of the Year, along with a round-trip air ticket to a wine-producing region, subject to the sponsor’s terms and conditions.