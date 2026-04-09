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    Need a new personal shopping assistant? Pixie on Sixty60 has you covered

    South Africa’s on-demand grocery sector is taking a significant leap forward with the launch of Pixie, a new AI-powered personalised shopping assistant built for Checkers Sixty60 by ShopriteX.
    9 Apr 2026
    9 Apr 2026
    Source:
    Source: www.youtube.com

    Designed to simplify and streamline the shopping experience, Pixie represents the next phase in Sixty60’s evolution — moving from fast delivery to intelligent, personalised commerce.

    From convenience to intelligent shopping

    Pixie uses artificial intelligence to learn from individual customer behaviour, including purchase history, restocking patterns and preferences. The result is a dynamic, personalised shopping experience that surfaces relevant product suggestions, timely restocks and tailored deals.

    Rather than requiring users to search through extensive product catalogues, Pixie introduces a “Smart Basket” interface. Customers can browse suggested items through intuitive swipe actions — adding, removing or exploring products with minimal effort.

    The goal is simple: reduce friction and make everyday shopping faster, more intuitive and increasingly automated.

    “This is the dawn of using the best of AI to make shopping simpler and more personalised for consumers,” says Neil Schreuder, chief strategy and innovation officer at the Shoprite Group. “Pixie is like a little friend, assisting each customer quietly in the background, making shopping and saving effortless.”

    Personalisation that reflects real behaviour

    A key differentiator is Pixie’s focus on relevance. Instead of generic promotions, the assistant delivers offers based on what customers actually buy, aligning deals with real habits rather than broad segments.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This level of personalisation is powered by Xtra Savings, South Africa’s largest retail rewards programme, which enables the system to continuously learn and refine recommendations with every transaction.

    The result is a shift from reactive shopping to predictive shopping — where the app anticipates needs before the customer actively searches.

    Built in South Africa, for South Africans

    Pixie has been developed entirely in-house by ShopriteX, with a cross-functional team of data scientists, machine learning engineers, product designers and developers. The local-first approach ensures the technology is tailored to South African shopping behaviours, price sensitivities and product preferences.

    Importantly, the platform has been built with a strong emphasis on privacy and trust, ensuring that personal data is used responsibly and securely.

    The Future of Grocery is Autonomous

    Launching in beta for Xtra Savings Plus members from 9 April 2026, Pixie is positioned as an evolving feature rather than a finished product.

    Future iterations are expected to introduce conversational capabilities, enabling users to interact with the assistant more naturally — from automatically reordering essentials to planning meals based on budget, preferences or pantry contents.

    This points to a broader shift in retail: shopping is becoming less of a task and more of an automated, intelligent service.

    Redefining the retail experience

    As competition intensifies in the on-demand grocery space, differentiation is increasingly driven by experience rather than speed alone. With Pixie, Sixty60 is positioning itself at the forefront of this shift — where AI not only supports the shopping journey but actively shapes it.

    In doing so, the platform is moving beyond convenience to something more powerful: a retail experience that knows the customer, adapts in real time, and ultimately redefines what it means to shop.

    Read more: Shoprite Checkers, Checkers, Shoprite Group, Neil Schreuder, Shoprite Holdings, Sixty60 app
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