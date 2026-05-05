Checkers’ Petshop Science and Montego collect 67,200kg pet food in 24 hours

Petshop Science, a subsidiary of Checkers, and Montego Pet Nutrition set a new Guinness World Record in 24 hours at the Bloem Show when it collected 67,200kg of pet food — surpassing the previous record of 36,750kg set in the United States in 2023.

Petshop Science, a subsidiary of Checkers, and Montego Pet Nutrition set a new Guinness World Record in 24 hours at the Bloem Show. Image supplied.

The record attempt ran from Friday, 1 May at 5pm to Saturday, 2 May at 5pm, with Guinness World Records officials verifying each donation, and independently witnessing the process before confirming the final total.

All donations collected will be distributed to eight registered animal welfare organisations in the Free State, with additional allocations to shelters in other provinces.

“It shows what is possible when people rally behind a cause,” says Trevor Paxton, general manager for Petshop Science.

“A record is one thing, but what matters is where this food is going—and the difference it will make.”

“This record gave us an opportunity to shine a light on the extraordinary dedication of the people who run our animal rescues.

“We are proud of what this partnership with Petshop Science achieved and equally committed to the long-term work that continues beyond it,” says Johan van Jaarsveld, managing director at Montego Pet Nutrition.

The record is in addition to R3.3m worth of pet food and accessories that Petshop Science donated to 35 animal welfare organisations across South Africa in the past financial year.