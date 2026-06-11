A win for South African storytelling as Kumba Iron Ore funds 9 Kuruman authors

In a major win for South African storytelling, mining company Kumba Iron Ore partnered with a Kuruman-based non-profit organisation to fund the publication of locally-written books.

Kumba Iron Ore's Walter Khumo showcasing the newly published books. Image supplied.

The Marang Career and Information Centre identified a group of writers from its book club, which provides creative guidance and promotes a culture of reading within communities.

Through Kumba’s donation, the NPO received funding to turn nine of its members’ manuscripts into books.

Ranging from poetry, drama and biographies, the genres reflect the club’s diverse group of authors, the youngest of whom is a grade 10 high school student.

“It gives us great pride to have been involved in this initiative,” says Walter Khumo, SED specialist at Kumba Iron Ore.

“Books are valuable tools that help shape minds, influence behaviour and broaden horizons.

“It is therefore important that young people, especially those residing in rural communities, continue to be exposed to literature.

“We hope the donation made to the Marang Reading Book Club will unlock new opportunities for the authors and be a source of inspiration for the next generation of storytellers and readers.”

Marang Career Information Centre managing director, Mpho Lekgetho, thanked the mining company for helping to create a positive impact in the community.

“With the funding we received from Kumba, we managed to publish nine manuscripts and provide each author with 45 printed copies of their own book.

“This was the first time some of our book reading club members received an opportunity to publish their work.

“Some copies were also shared with the National Library for compliance purposes.”