Cape Town Mexican Candy brand lands Checkers retail breakthrough

Cape Town confectionery business Ark Provisions, founded by Claire Swanson, has expanded into Checkers stores after participating in the retailer’s supplier development programme.

Claire Swanson, founder of Ark Provisions, which produces Mexican-inspired confectionery now available in selected Checkers stores in the Western Cape | Image source: Shoprite

The Mexican-inspired candy brand, which began as a home-based operation in Cape Town’s Southern Suburbs, is now stocked in 11 Checkers stores following its entry into retail.

According to Shoprite, the rollout has been accompanied by early sales growth within the first weeks of launch.

From home kitchen to retail shelves

Ark Provisions was started by Swanson, who began experimenting with Mexican-inspired confectionery during the Covid-19 lockdown period before turning it into a full-time business.

The company said its entry into Checkers was made possible through the retailer’s supplier development and SMME support programme, which helps small businesses meet retail compliance and operational requirements.

Swanson said the support was key in helping the business transition into formal retail.

“The support, guidance and accessibility of the programme allowed us to enter retail in a manageable way while building confidence in our ability to scale,” said founder Claire Swanson.

Production scaled for retail demand

To meet supply requirements, Ark invested in food safety certification and production capacity, later partnering with a female-owned manufacturing facility in Maitland.

According to Shoprite, this expansion also contributed to job creation within the production partnership.

The product range includes four Mexican-inspired confectionery variants currently available in selected Western Cape stores.

Growth through retail partnership

While still a small, family-run business, Ark said retail placement has been a key step in its growth journey as it explores new product development and expansion opportunities.