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    Sober curiosity movement on the rise as South Africans relook drinking patterns

    South Africa is seeing a sustained shift away from alcohol consumption, pointing to a structural change in consumer behaviour and creating new growth opportunities across the beverage sector.
    9 Apr 2026
    9 Apr 2026
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    Image by Penny from Pixabay

    New data from Worldpanel by Numerator indicates that alcohol consumption has been declining steadily in recent years, reflecting broader changes in health priorities and lifestyle choices.

    The shift is more pronounced locally than globally. While 17% of consumers worldwide say they plan to reduce alcohol intake, that figure rises to 30% in South Africa – among the highest levels internationally. Younger consumers are leading the change, with nearly 1 in 5 under 35 intending to drink less.

    This evolving behaviour is already reshaping category dynamics, with stronger demand for alternatives such as flavoured water, functional beverages and low- or no-alcohol options.

    The trend reflects a broader redefinition of drinking occasions and consumer priorities, said Nick Barrett, country manager for Worldpanel by Numerator in South Africa.

    “This is not a short-term dip. It’s a long-term shift. South Africans are becoming more intentional about when and why they drink, which is opening up space for low- and no-alcohol options, functional drinks and premium hydration.

    We’re already seeing this play out in the market. Brands like Thirsti, for example, have grown their household penetration from around 10% to about 13% in the past year, highlighting how quickly demand is shifting towards healthier beverage options. Brands that respond early to these changing occasions will be best placed to capture growth.”

    The study also highlights the rise of “health actives”, now accounting for 37% of households – a segment that is increasingly influencing demand across FMCG categories.

    Read more: alcohol consumption, beverage sector, Worldpanel by Numerator
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