South African shoppers prioritise value amid changing purchasing patterns

South Africans are not making fewer purchases overall, but they are making different purchases, such as using smaller baskets, travelling more frequently, and selecting brands more carefully.

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According to the latest State of the Nation report from Worldpanel by Numerator, the FMCG market reached R414bn in the 12 months to December 2025, delivering +4.6% value growth and +3.3% volume growth year on year. Household participation increased by +1.9%, driven by higher shopping frequency.

However, the underlying story signals tightening basket discipline.

Q4 2025 marked the weakest fourth quarter on record in volume terms. Packs per buyer declined from 183 in Q4 2024 to 180, while packs per trip fell from 6.69 to 6.50.

Shoppers are visiting stores more often, but purchasing fewer units per visit — indicating deliberate basket optimisation rather than demand collapse.

Vanessa Hall, commercial growth partner at Worldpanel by Numerator South Africa, explains, “South Africans are not retreating from FMCG consumption — they are recalibrating it. Frequency is up, but every item must justify its place in the basket. What we are seeing is a structural shift towards more intentional, value-conscious shopping.”

Volume pressure concentrated — not universal

The slowdown is uneven across sectors.

In Q4 2025:

Beverages declined -5.2% in volume, led by alcohol and juice concentrates



Food delivered +1.9% volume growth, remaining the only macro sector in positive territory



Dairy, Home Care and Personal Care recorded softer volume trends, primarily due to fewer units per buyer

Over the longer term (December 2022–2025), beverages show sustained rationalisation, suggesting an ongoing behavioural adjustment rather than short-term volatility.

Importantly, households are not exiting categories. In fact, they are buying into slightly more categories year on year — but with reduced volume within each. The result is greater fragmentation of spend and intensified competition within the basket.

Challenger brands gain ground as scale alone loses power

Brand dynamics further reflect this tightening environment. Established leader brands are, in several categories, losing volume share, while lower-priced challenger brands are gaining traction.

Notably, this is not primarily a private label shift — private label value share has remained broadly stable over the past 18 months.

The divergence suggests that in 2026, growth will depend less on brand scale and more on accessible pricing architecture, clear value communication and relevance to specific shopping missions.

Retail implications: mission-based, tactical spending

Retail performance mirrors the same behaviour. While supermarkets remain dominant in value share, independent retailers continue to outperform total market growth rates.

November significantly over-indexed in spend, supported by Black Friday activity, while both October and December underperformed in volume terms. Shopper engagement remains high — but spending is increasingly tactical, event-driven and mission-specific.

Hall concludes, “The opportunity for retailers and brands in 2026 will not be about chasing volume at any cost. The consistent theme is rationalisation, not retreat. Winning will require sharper pricing strategies, stronger differentiation and a clear understanding of the missions shaping household spend.”