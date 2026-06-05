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    NYDA launches 100,000 paid youth service opportunities

    The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) has launched Phase V of the National Youth Service (NYS) Programme, which will unlock 100,000 paid service opportunities for unemployed young people across South Africa's nine provinces.
    5 Jun 2026
    5 Jun 2026
    Image source:
    Image source: National Youth Development Agency - Facebook

    Unveiled on Thursday in partnership with the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI), the programme aims to provide young people with meaningful opportunities through community service, work experience, skills development, civic participation and pathways to sustainable livelihoods.

    The NYS programme enables young people to contribute meaningfully to their communities while gaining practical experience, strengthening social cohesion, and advancing nation-building efforts.

    NYDA board executive chairperson, Dr Sunshine Myende, said the programme was designed to provide young people with meaningful community service opportunities, while creating pathways to employment, entrepreneurship, education, training and broader economic participation.

    “Participants will gain practical workplace exposure, civic and leadership experience, skills development opportunities, and a chance to contribute directly to improving the communities in which they leave,” Myende said.

    Inclusion

    She said the agency remains committed to ensuring the inclusion of young people from historically marginalised groups, including persons with disabilities; lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, and asexual (LGBTQIA+) youth; young people from rural communities; and others who continue to face significant barriers to economic participation.

    According to the NYDA, the programme forms part of broader efforts to tackle youth unemployment by equipping young people with skills, experience and opportunities that enhance their employability and economic prospects.

    Young people interested in participating can register and submit applications through the SAYouth.mobi platform.

    Further information on eligibility criteria, application timelines and participation requirements will be communicated through the agency's website and official public communication channels.

    Read more: National Youth Development Agency, NYDA, youth development, youth employment
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    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
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