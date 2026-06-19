Brands playing with fire: The 'logik' behind the SCA's decision on passing-off

Few business decisions attract less deliberate legal and commercial thought than the choice of a trading name. However, as a recent judgment of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) makes clear, that decision can carry consequences that reverberate for decades.

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In Logik Group Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a Fire Logik v Fire Logic (Pty) Ltd, the SCA was called upon to adjudicate a dispute between two competitors in the fire protection industry whose names were, for all practical purposes, indistinguishable to the ear (phonetically identical and visually and conceptually very similar).

The SCA dismissed the appeal and concluded that the High Court could not be faulted in imposing an order compelling the newer entrant to cease trading under its selected name.

This case offers instructive lessons for any business leader who has not yet turned serious attention to brand protection.

The facts

Fire Logic (Pty) Ltd (Fire Logic) had operated under that name in the fire protection sector since 1994. Over the ensuing decades, it cultivated a client base, developed a significant reputation, and became a recognisable member of its industry.

When Logik Group Africa (Pty) Ltd (originally registered with the CIPC as Fire Logik (Pty) Ltd) (Logik Group) subsequently entered the same market trading as “Fire Logik”, the phonetic equivalent of its competitor’s name, distinguished only by the last letter (“k”), the effect was foreseeable: emails were misdirected; purchase orders reached the wrong company; prospective customers, searching the internet, made enquiries about the business they had not intended to approach (actual confusion in the marketplace ensued).

Predictably, the SCA found in favour of Fire Logic and dismissed the appeal by Logik Group. The court could find no fault in the rationale of the High Court in ruling that Fire Logic had a reputation in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape (geographically limited); and that the differences between the two names were insufficient to dispel the real and documented likelihood of confusion in the fire protection market.

In my view, this dispute might well have been resolved without litigation all the way up to the SCA. Years before proceedings were instituted, Fire Logic addressed a letter of demand to Logik Group, placing it on notice of the confusion its trading name was generating and requesting it to change that name.

Logik Group's response was, in retrospect, remarkable: it not only acknowledged the likelihood of confusion but undertook to, indeed, change its trading name from Fire Logik to Logik Group. That undertaking was never fully honoured; it continued to trade as “Fire Logik”.

In 2020, Logik Group, through its consultants, advised that it would update its website in order to identify Logik Group as the actual juristic entity, but until such time as a new entity, Logik Group Africa East Cape, was registered with Sars, it would not refrain from submitting a tender in the name of Logik Group Africa t/a Fire Logik.

At this point, Fire Logic’s patience ran out, and faced with Logik Group’s persistent non-compliance, it was left with no alternative but to approach the High Court for an interdict. For six years, Logik Group defiantly persisted in trading under a confusingly or deceptively similar trading name.

It is difficult to imagine a set of facts more damaging to an infringer's position, or more instructive for businesses that receive and consider ignoring a letter of demand, or worse, do not adhere to their own written concessions and undertakings to change their names.

The legal framework: Passing off

The cause of action at issue is known as “passing off”, a common law remedy (under the unlawful competition umbrella) that protects a business’s goodwill against misrepresentation by a competitor.

Three elements

Unlike registered trade mark infringement, passing off does not require the claimant to hold any formal intellectual property right. It requires, instead, proof of three cumulative elements.

First, the claimant must demonstrate that it has acquired a reputation or “goodwill” in its name, mark, or get-up amongst a significant segment of the public.

Second, it must establish that the respondent’s conduct constitutes a misrepresentation, that is, that the similarity between the two traders’ names or marks is likely to cause a not insubstantial number of consumers to believe, incorrectly, that they are dealing with the same enterprise or that some commercial association exists between them, eg. endorsement or license.

Third, the claimant must show that this misrepresentation has caused, or is likely to cause, harm or damage to its business interests.

Likelihood of confusion

What makes passing off simultaneously a powerful and an uncertain remedy is the flexibility of the thresholds, especially as to likelihood of confusion.

Courts assess likelihood of confusion from the perspective of the notional consumer in the relevant market, a person who is neither especially attentive nor especially careless. Two names need not be identical to generate liability; it is sufficient that they are confusingly similar in their use.

Subject to the company name objection provisions of the Companies Act, this contradicts the manner in which company names are registered, where minor differences may be sufficient to allow the later applicant registration of its company name. This is how Logik Group initially secured registration for its company name Fire Logik.

The evidential burden: Where cases are won and lost

Perhaps the most practically significant aspect of the Fire Logic judgment is the emphasis it places on evidence.

Fire Logic was able to produce a long and documented trading history spanning 27 years, supported by turnover figures of on average of R30m, records of annual marketing expenditure of R100,000 and specific, contemporaneous examples of actual customer confusion. The court was, accordingly, well-placed to find that the elements of the passing-off trifecta had been established on the facts.

Many businesses in analogous disputes are not so fortunate. The failure to maintain coherent records of trading history, marketing activity, and evidentiary inferences as to likelihood of confusion is one of the most common reasons that otherwise meritorious passing-off claims flounder.

Goodwill, however substantial it may be in commercial reality, must be capable of proof in a courtroom. Anecdotes are rarely sufficient; documented evidence is essential.

Confusion: Proven or just likely

A question that frequently arises in passing-off disputes is whether a claimant must demonstrate actual confusion, or whether likelihood of confusion suffices. The answer, well-settled in South African law, is the latter, although the absence of actual confusion is a point defendants’ invariably and unsuccessfully raise.

Courts have consistently held that a claimant need not wait until confusion has crystallised and damage has been suffered, before seeking relief. The question is always whether a not insubstantial number of persons in the relevant market would be likely to be confused, assessed objectively.

When marks are sufficiently similar (as was the case in this matter), a court will draw the inference of likelihood of confusion, without requiring evidence of actual confusion.

Phonetic identity, as between Fire Logic and Fire Logik, is a compelling foundation. Overlapping markets and a shared customer base strengthen the inference further.

The nature of the relevant consumer also matters: where purchasing decisions are made without careful deliberation, confusion is more readily inferred than in markets characterised by considered procurement.

Courts will equally have regard to misdirected correspondence and mistaken enquiries (even where the error was promptly corrected) as probative of a likelihood of confusion.

Where a respondent has, itself, acknowledged the likelihood of confusion, as occurred in this matter, the inference becomes difficult to resist. And, where there is evidence that a party deliberately adopted a name with knowledge of its competitor’s mark, such a party cannot credibly contest the confusing effect of its own persistent choice.

In interdict proceedings in particular, courts act prophylactically: they are empowered to restrain anticipated confusion before it has fully manifested, on the basis that the remedy exists precisely to forestall harm, rather than merely to compensate for it.

Role of digital evidence

The judgment also reflects the evolving nature of what constitutes relevant evidence in this context. Courts are increasingly receptive to digital evidence, such as misdirected emails, incorrect online enquiries, website traffic data, and domain name usage, as proof both of reputation and of confusion.

This is a development that mirrors the commercial reality of modern enterprise, where much of a business’s public-facing interaction occurs online and where the potential for digital confusion is correspondingly high.

Competitor acknowledgment

In this case, however, the most compelling piece of evidence was neither traditional nor digital: it was the respondent's own written acknowledgment that confusion was likely and its intention to change its trading name.

An admission of such a nature is, from an evidentiary standpoint, exceptionally powerful. It dispenses with the need to persuade a court of something the opposing party has already conceded.

For businesses monitoring potential infringers, this underscores the importance of engaging formally, and in writing, at the earliest opportunity. A carefully drafted letter of demand does more than signal intent; it creates a record.

Where a competitor responds by acknowledging the problem, that response becomes part of the evidentiary foundation of any subsequent court proceedings.

Trade mark registration as a preferable alternative

While the passing-off remedy remains available and, in appropriate cases, effective, it is by nature reactive, localised, resource-intensive and burdensome to prove.

The claimant must, in every case, build its evidentiary case from the ground up, often many years after it began trading.

A registered trade mark, by contrast, confers a statutory monopoly from the date of registration (backdated to the filing date) and, once granted, does not require the proprietor to demonstrate reputation as a precondition to relief in terms of section 34 of the Trade Marks Act 194 of 1993 (the Act).

Registration under the Act affords the proprietor nationwide protection against use, without consent, of an identical or confusingly similar mark in relation to the same or similar goods or services (amongst other remedies) in terms of section 34.

It provides a clear and early platform from which to challenge competitors, and it shifts the evidentiary burden substantially in the rights-holder’s favour. For businesses with any serious intention of building enduring brand equity, trade mark registration is not a luxury, it is a foundational risk management measure.

Implications for business leaders

The Fire Logic matter should prompt reflection at board and management level on several practical questions:

Has the business conducted clearance or availability searches, before adopting its trading name, logo, or other brand identifiers?

Has it registered its trade marks in the relevant classes and jurisdictions?

Does it maintain adequate records of its trading history, marketing activities, industry registrations, and commercial performance?

And, critically, does it have a protocol in place for documenting instances of confusion when they occur?



The answers to these questions will, in any future dispute, determine whether the business is in a position to enforce its rights or is compelled to defend a claim brought against it.

The cost of proactive brand management (trade mark clearance or availability searches, trade mark registration, and record-keeping) is modest in comparison with the costs of litigation, and trivial in comparison with the cost of a compelled rebrand after years of investment in a trading name.

Conclusion

The SCA’s decision in Fire Logic is, in one sense, unremarkable: it applies well-established principles of passing-off law to a familiar and well-documented set of facts.

In another sense, however, it is a timely reminder of how easily brand value can be undermined, not necessarily and exclusively through bad faith on either party’s part, but simply through the accident of name similarity.

What elevates this case beyond a routine brand dispute is the conduct of Logik Group, after receiving the letter of demand.

Having acknowledged the confusion and undertaken to rebrand, Logik Group's decision to continue trading under the offending name transformed what might have been a private commercial resolution into protracted litigation and, ultimately, a dismissed appeal by the SCA.

The lesson for businesses on both sides of such a dispute is clear:

For those enforcing their rights, early and formal engagement is not merely advisable, it is strategically essential, both as a means of resolution and as a foundation for litigation, if resolution fails.



For recipients of letters of demand, the calculus is equally straightforward: an acknowledgment of confusion and undertaking to rebrand, once made, is not easily walked back in a courtroom.

For businesses at every stage of their development, the lesson is consistent: secure your brand early, protect it formally under the Act, and document its growth carefully.

In intellectual property law, as in commerce more broadly, what matters is not only what you have built, but what you can prove.

This article was prepared with the assistance of computer-aided drafting tools and reviewed and approved by the author. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the content is intended as general information only and does not constitute legal advice. Readers should seek independent legal advice in respect of their specific circumstances.