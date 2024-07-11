Industries

    Judge rules former health MEC can be held criminally liable for 9 Life Esidimeni deaths

    By Takudzwa Pongweni
    11 Jul 2024
    11 Jul 2024
    After an eight-year wait for justice, judgment has finally been handed down in the Life Esidimeni inquest.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    Judge Mmonoa Teffo found that former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and mental health director Makgabo Manemela can be held responsible for the deaths of nine Life Esidimeni patients. Due to the length of the judgment, Teffo read only the conclusion.

    The purpose of the inquest, which began in July 2021, was to determine the cause of and possible liability for the deaths of 144 mental healthcare users who were moved from the Life Esidimeni health facility to unsuitable non-government organisations in 2016.

    Read the full article by Takudzwa Pongweni at Daily Maverick.

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/

