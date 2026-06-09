WATCH | Checkers Sixty60 honours Tshabalala moment with World Cup-themed campaign

With national pride building ahead of South Africa's opening 2026 Fifa World Cup clash against Mexico, brands are finding creative ways to tap into the excitement.

Checkers goes to Mexico. Source: Supplied.

Simphiwe Tshabalala

Checkers Sixty60 has joined the conversation with a light-hearted online advert and the launch of a limited-edition Boerrito, a match-day meal that playfully blends South African and Mexican flavours in celebration of one of the tournament's most anticipated fixtures.

Drawing on the iconic moment in the 2010 World Cup opening match, when Siphiwe Tshabalala scored the tournament's unforgettable first goal for South Africa against Mexico, the advert sees Tshabala passing the baton of "delivering for your country" to a Checkers Sixty60 driver.

Blending cultures

The driver then sets off on a journey to Mexico City, blending cultures along the way: from swapping a makarapa for a sombrero, to introducing a vuvuzela into a Mariachi band, the playful celebration of cultural crossovers culminates at a burrito food truck, where the Boerrito is born.

The Boerrito is a proudly South African take on a Mexican classic, filled with Championship Boerewors, rice, black beans, cheddar cheese, chilli, coriander and tomato relish.

Priced at R49.99 - or two for R80 during launch - the Boerrito will be available in Checkers stores nationwide and via Checkers Sixty60 from 9 June, just in time for kick-off on 11 June.