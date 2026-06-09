AI is not the answer. Your operating model is the problem

Everyone is looking to AI to unlock the next phase of growth, yet across organisations, growth is stalling. Not because there is a lack of data. Not because the technology is not working, because businesses cannot act on what they already have.

This is the real issue: the actionability gap.

Right now, data is compounding faster than decisions. Teams are producing more signals, more dashboards, and more outputs than ever before, but very little of it translates into clear, commercial action. Marketing is still measured in channel outcomes that do not connect to business growth. The result is predictable. When marketing cannot speak the language of monetary impact, it starts to lose its influence at the leadership table.

It is tempting to blame the tools. But AI is not the constraint. The operating model is.

Most organisations are still structured in vertical silos that break both data and decision-making. Media, data, technology, creative and commercial teams all operate on different systems, use different definitions, and optimise to different outcomes. Even when the data exists, it cannot be connected, trusted, or used in real time.

This is where transformation needs to start.

Architecture before activation

Too many businesses are investing in technology without fixing the fundamentals of how their teams work together. Data platforms are built, but the human systems around them remain fragmented. A social team, a search team, and a programmatic team can all be targeting the same audience in completely diverse ways, using different taxonomies and signals.

That is not a technology failure. It is a design failure.

Until organisations address how teams communicate, share data, and align on objectives, AI will continue to underdeliver.

The measurement illusion

There is also a growing gap between what is reported and what drives growth. Platform metrics like ROAS, conversions and clicks can look strong, but they are often backwards-looking and incomplete. They do not tell you if you generated new demand or simply captured existing customers who would have converted anyway.

Without a shared identity foundation, marketing becomes inefficient by default. Budgets are spent re targeting loyal customers instead of driving incremental growth, and performance is overstated as a result.

Closing this gap requires a different approach to measurement. One that connects data, media, and business outcomes around a common customer view. This means being able to clearly distinguish between new and returning customers, understand actual shopping behaviour at a product level, and track long term value. Without that, optimisation remains superficial.

Where AI matters

AI is already transforming how campaigns are built, optimised, and scaled. But its value is only as strong as the context it is given.

Left on its own, automation tends to produce safe, predictable outputs. Creative becomes generic. Differentiation disappears. Growth stalls. But when AI is guided by real time signals, strong data foundations, and clear human direction, it can unlock entirely new opportunities, often in places teams would not have identified themselves.

The difference is not the algorithm. It is how people work with it.

That is why the opportunity sits in connecting data, measurement, and creative execution into a single system. Not as separate functions, but as one operating model.

From silos to squads

To close the actionability gap, organisations need to rethink how work gets done. The most effective model is not more specialisation, but better integration.

Cross-functional teams, spanning media, data, creative and digital experience, allow decisions to happen faster and closer to the moment of impact.

When these teams are aligned around a shared strategy and learning agenda, they can run rapid tests, identify what works and scale it immediately.

This removes the delays, duplication, and friction created by siloed structures. It also creates conditions for better thinking, where teams are not protecting their own outputs, but collectively driving business outcomes.

Beyond the stack

Technology is not a differentiator anymore. It is accessible to everyone.

The real advantage lies in how organisations bring together people, data, and strategy to act decisively in the market. Right now, many businesses are still struggling with a fundamental disconnection. Marketing teams are not fluent in financial outcomes. Technology teams are disconnected from the customer. Leadership is asking for growth, but the system is not built to deliver it.

Bridging this gap requires more than tools. It requires a deliberate redesign of how the organisation works, how decisions are made, and how performance is measured.

At dentsu, this is the role of Business Transformation.

We focus on identifying where your operating model is breaking down, where data is not translating into action, and where teams are misaligned against growth. From there, we redesign how your media, data, creative and commerce functions connect, so decisions can be made faster, closer to the moment of impact, and tied directly to business outcomes.

Because growth does not come from having more signals. It comes from acting on them.

If this feels familiar, the starting point is not another platform or tool. It is understanding where your organisation is losing momentum between insight and execution.

That is the work we do.

If you are looking to move from siloed activity to connected growth, let’s connect and explore where your actionability gap really sits.



