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    MyBroadband review videos – Build trust in your products, solutions, and services

    Reviews build trust, which is the main thing South African customers are looking for before they hit the “buy” button.
    Issued by Broad Media
    9 Jun 2026
    9 Jun 2026
    MyBroadband review videos &#x2013; Build trust in your products, solutions, and services

    Professional video reviews on MyBroadband are a vital strategic asset for any business that wants to build trust in its brand, products, and services.

    The reason is simple: reviews build trust, which is the main thing South African customers are looking for before they hit the “buy” button.

    Click here to book a review on MyBroadband.

    As a result, a professional, hands-on demonstration of your product or service is a core requirement for a successful marketing strategy.

    Here’s what we can do for you:

    Why choose a MyBroadband review

    MyBroadband’s video reviews provide a persuasive, hands-on narrative that showcases your product or service in real-world conditions.

    Our expert team has experience setting up and reviewing just about any product, solution, or service – from flagship smartphones to complex networking solutions and niche devices like 5G antennas.

    Throughout the process, we film the product in action and walk through key features, use cases, and standout elements.

    We also capture professional product and lifestyle images to show your product in use and make it relatable to our readers.

    The final result is a thorough, authentic review that is easily digestible for readers, in a perfect 3-5-minute format.

    This gives readers a clear understanding of what to expect and helps brands present their products with credibility and clarity.

    Click here to book a review on MyBroadband.


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    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
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