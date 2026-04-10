Africa's untapped $322bn tourism potential hinges on tackling key barriers

Africa’s tourism sector is gaining momentum, but recovery remains uneven across key markets, including South Africa, where performance has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. At the same time, the continent is positioned to tap into a projected $322bn tourism economy by 2035, if structural barriers can be addressed through coordinated action across infrastructure, mobility, policy, and skills development.

From where I stand, the path forward is clear: Focused delivery across 10 strategic priorities – from infrastructure to mobility, and from destination branding to workforce development – will determine whether tourism becomes a true economic driver or remains a missed opportunity.

Closing the distance between promise and performance

Africa has everything it needs to become a globally competitive tourism destination. Natural beauty, cultural depth, vast coastlines – the raw materials are here. But travel isn’t just about where you go. It’s about how you get there, what you experience, and how supported you feel along the way.

Too often, we fall short in the systems that connect the dots. Infrastructure is uneven. Services are inconsistent. Collaboration is limited. The result? Visitors leave with mixed impressions, and potential remains locked away in destinations that should be thriving.

Travel that starts smooth and stays that way

At MSC Cruises, we know that the tourism experience doesn’t begin at the port. If the airport is confusing, if the road to the hotel is long and potholed, or if a transfer between cities takes a day longer than expected, that entire visit is affected. The best destinations in the world don’t just offer attractions - they make arrival feel easy. We need to apply that thinking.

Despite its scale, Africa accounts for just 2–3% of global air traffic and 1.5% of cruise traffic. These gaps reflect the infrastructure and investment barriers we still need to overcome. We need more regional air routes. Better terminals. Efficient public transport that connects places tourists really want to visit. And we need to plan long-term, not just quick wins.

Visas: The fixable friction

Visa complexity still deters too many travellers. Even within Africa, crossing borders can be slow and unpredictable. That limits intra-continental tourism, dampens business travel and makes multi-country itineraries harder to sell. While progress has been made in digitising entry requirements, implementation remains uneven.

Only four African countries offer visa-free access to all African nationals. And although 26 nations now have e-visa systems, regional alignment remains inconsistent. Travellers should be able to move across borders as easily as they hop between cities elsewhere. A digital system that works, supported by a harmonised policy framework, would be transformative – especially for cruise tourism.

Africa has the product. Now it needs the story

When global travellers think of Africa, their knowledge is often narrow. A handful of famous parks or cities dominate the picture. Meanwhile, entire coastlines, inland regions and cultural centres remain invisible to the international market.

We have the destinations. What’s missing is visibility. Tourism boards and operators must tell compelling stories to showcase beauty and create an emotional connection. If we don’t show the richness of what we offer, we will be defined by the few headlines people see.

Today, African destinations receive less than 1% of global travel search traffic. That’s not a reflection of quality; it’s a reflection of how we show up online. The world isn’t going to discover us by accident.

People build the industry

There is no tourism without people. From guides and cooks to rangers and entertainers, it’s the human element that turns a trip into a lasting memory. In Africa, that strength is already there – in our hospitality, our humour, our welcome. But too often, those delivering it work informally, without security or clear paths for growth. That must change.

Across Africa, 69% of the tourism workforce are women, and half are under the age of 25. Yet 82% of those jobs are informal. Training, enterprise support, and fair inclusion in the tourism value chain are the foundation of a better visitor experience. Our partnership with the Shosholoza Ocean Academy is designed to create exactly that: career pathways for young people who want to lead, not just participate.

Nature is our edge – but it comes with responsibility

Tourism in Africa is overwhelmingly tied to the environment – parks, coastlines, and marine ecosystems. But those same environments are fragile. If tourism is to remain sustainable, we have to move from preservation to participation. But conservation isn’t just about protecting wildlife; it’s about protecting identity, livelihoods, and long-term resilience. Local communities must be empowered to protect and benefit from the resources they steward.

At MSC Cruises, for instance, we’ve integrated sustainability into our operating model, from emissions management to conservation partnerships. For example, we transformed a disused mine in the Bahamas into a marine reserve. Industry efforts alone aren’t enough, though. Governments, operators, and civil society must work together to ensure nature-positive tourism becomes the standard.

Service matters more than we think

Service is often what tourists remember most. It shapes the stories they tell, the ratings they leave, and whether they choose to return. In Africa, service quality can be inconsistent – not for lack of willingness, but often for lack of training and support.

We need to raise the bar. Not through expensive interventions, but by building a culture of care and pride in hospitality. The goal isn’t perfection. It’s consistency. Tourists don’t expect luxury everywhere, but they do expect to be treated with care.

10 priorities - one direction

The tourism sector doesn’t need more ideas. It needs delivery. The priorities are well known: infrastructure, visa reform, sustainability, marketing, safety, product variety, education, inclusion, entrepreneurship, and service quality.

But it’s not about checking off a list. These elements work together. When they are pursued in isolation, the overall impact is diluted. Real progress will require coordination across government, business and civil society.

The next decade starts now

Tourism can’t carry the economy alone. But it can do far more than it does today – and faster. It can connect rural towns to global travellers. It can grow small businesses and generate jobs beyond hospitality. It can make infrastructure investments more viable and cultural investments more rewarding.

We already have what the world wants. The question is whether we can organise ourselves to deliver it – consistently, competitively, and sustainably. I believe we can. The foundations are there. What we need now is collective action – with pace and purpose.