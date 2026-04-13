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    FNB targets digital gap among SMEs with new initiative

    First National Bank (FNB) has launched a new programme aimed at helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) adopt digital technologies and improve competitiveness in South Africa’s evolving economy.
    13 Apr 2026
    13 Apr 2026
    Source:
    Source: Freepik

    The Digital Enablement Programme is an 18-month initiative designed to support SMEs as they transition to more digitally driven business models. It focuses on industries undergoing rapid change, including manufacturing, logistics, infrastructure, construction and the green economy.

    FNB said the programme is informed by insights from its SME client base, which exceeds 1.2 million businesses. The bank has partnered with Edge Growth to deliver the initiative.

    According to the bank, many SMEs face barriers to digital adoption, including limited technical skills, high implementation costs, infrastructure constraints and restricted access to funding. These challenges continue to slow the pace of digital transformation across the sector.

    The programme aims to address these constraints through a combination of diagnostics, advisory support and implementation assistance. Participating SMEs will be supported to improve digital capabilities, strengthen market access and explore funding options for technology upgrades.

    FNB said the focus extends beyond basic digitisation, with the programme aimed at embedding digital processes into business operations to improve efficiency and enable long-term growth.

    The initiative forms part of the bank’s broader enterprise development efforts to support SME growth and increase participation in the digital economy.

    Read more: First National Bank, FNB, SMEs
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