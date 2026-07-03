Mediology and Cheekies Chicken hack Google Maps to take on KFC and Chicken Licken

The chicken restaurant industry is a war. The “Chicken Wars” as we like to call them.

It’s a big business. It serves over 15 million customers monthly. KFC has 900 outlets. Chicken Licken has around 300. Nandos has over 200. Together they spend hundreds of millions on advertising.

For a new brand entering the market this is problem. How do you attract any attention if you have no budget?

Together with Mediology, the brand introduced chicken maps.

Google Maps is by far the biggest maps app in SA. 77% of people with digital access use it. But as traffic in our cities gets worse around lunchtime and evening, 2/3 of them use it to find the quickest route to a place they visit regularly.

Like their favourite chicken restaurant.

Did you know that anyone can create a pin on Google if you register a business? This was used this as a zero cost, innovative media channel.

The creative team registered dozens of businesses. Research companies called did you know, coffee shops called you can get, bars called chicken strips and sauce , and spas called for only R35.99?

These pins were positioned around KFC, Nando’s and Chicken Licken outlets. So when consumers used Google maps to find the best route to any of these restaurants, they suddenly saw a message promoting Cheekies Chicken!

Founder of Cheekies Chicken Yahya says “Cheekies Chicken is fresh, young brand specialising in authentic Louisiana-style fried chicken - delivering crispy, juicy goodness in every bite. This idea from Mediology perfectly captures the attitude of the brand, and cleverly demonstrates the affordability and deliciousness of our product”

CCO of Mediology, John Davenport, echoes this. “Too often in advertising we forget that not having budget can be a good thing, and not a bad thing. Because it forces one to have a genuinely strong idea. And this one was SO much fun to work on.”

Search results went up 27% and sales went up 18%. As a new, and very cheeky, player entered the chicken wars…



