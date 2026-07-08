WWF South Africa’s Mandela Day campaign asks SA to sweep before Mother Nature’s door

WWF South Africa’s new Mandela Day campaign, This Is Where We Live, calls on South Africans to dedicate their 67 minutes to sweeping before Mother Nature’s door.

WWF South Africa’s Mandela Day campaign calls on South Africans to dedicate their 67 minutes to nature close to home or even at home. Image supplied.

WWF South Africa is inviting South Africans to get involved and contribute their time, either close to home or at home.

“The campaign is built on the idea that nature is our home. And like any home, it could use some looking after,” it says in a statement.

The campaign offers South Africans stuck for ideas seven ways to be kinder to nature from home, from introducing a waste management system to growing a small vegetable garden.

“Mandela Day is not a spectator sport and doesn’t have to cost a lot,” says WWF.

“Anyone can do these things, in their own neighbourhood and in their own time, because every meaningful movement begins with a single action.

“Those actions become habits, and habits create the kind of lasting change that transforms where we live.”

Home is where nature is

That idea sits at the heart of This Is Where We Live.

According to the conservation organisation, nature started to feel like something apart from everyday life, when, in truth, it is the ground on which everything else stands.

“It is not a weekend destination or something we only see on a screen. Just as it is for the birds, the bees and every living thing, it is home.

“And the closer we feel to it, the more instinctively we look after it.”

That is why WWF’s campaign, anchored by the message “nature is our home”, asks South Africans to see nature as the foundation of their health, their livelihoods and their future, and to join a growing movement that understands caring for nature is caring for ourselves, our communities and the generations still to come.