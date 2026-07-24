Little hands, big imaginations: The Rooms Network returns to Adonia Care Centre

Laughter, colour and play filled Adonia Care Centre as The Rooms Network returned for a second consecutive year to mark Mandela Day with the children and caregivers at the centre.

Through its #TRNCares initiative, employees spent the day giving their time, energy and support while creating an experience designed to leave a lasting impact beyond the annual Mandela Day commemoration.

The organisation donated non-perishable food, good-quality pre-loved clothing and essential children’s toiletries, including soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, body lotion, sanitary products and other personal hygiene items. The donations were supported by a hygiene awareness talk that encouraged the children to understand the importance of personal care and healthy daily habits.

The day was brought to life through a range of activities inspired by Play Room’s tagline, “The World is Your Play Room.” Children enjoyed soccer, a jumping castle and interactive games, while Roomie, Play Room’s new mascot, joined the festivities by dancing and playing with them to the Play Room channel song.

One of the most memorable moments was the unveiling of a colourful Play Room-branded classroom wall featuring Roomie. The children added their own handprints in bright paint, turning the wall into a shared artwork and a lasting reminder of the day’s creativity, joy and connection.

“Leadership is about service, and our aim is to make a meaningful impact in the communities we serve, especially in the lives of children. Returning to Adonia Care Centre for a second year reflects our commitment to building lasting relationships rather than supporting once-off initiatives,” said Kea Kgokane, Chief Financial Officer of The Rooms Network.

The Mandela Day visit reflected The Rooms Network’s belief that meaningful change is created not only through donations, but also through presence, participation and experiences that make children feel seen, supported and celebrated.



