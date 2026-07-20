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    Play Room unveils Roomie at Gold Reef City

    Issued by The Rooms Network
    20 Jul 2026
    20 Jul 2026
    Play Room officially introduced its new mascot, Roomie, during a family activation at Gold Reef City on Saturday, 11 July 2026.
    Play Room unveils Roomie at Gold Reef City
    Play Room unveils Roomie at Gold Reef City

    The event brought the Play Room brand to life through games, quizzes, dance activities, prizes and opportunities for children and parents to meet and take photographs with Roomie.

    Roomie has been created as a recognisable channel friend who will strengthen Play Room’s connection with children and families across television, digital platforms and live experiences.

    “The Roomie Reveal allowed us to engage directly with families and create a memorable experience beyond the television screen,” said Faith Moliea, head of marketing and communications at The Rooms Network.

    The activation also demonstrated Play Room’s value to advertisers seeking to connect with children, parents and families through integrated campaigns combining on-air exposure, social media, competitions, direct audience engagement and experiential activations.

    Roomie will continue to feature in Play Room content and family-focused campaigns, creating further opportunities for audience growth and brand partnerships.

    Watch Play Room on DStv Channel 300.

    About Play Room

    Play Room is a proudly South African children’s television channel available on DStv Channel 300. The channel offers entertaining, educational and inclusive programming for children and families, including locally relevant content and programming available in English and isiZulu.

    Play Room is owned and operated by The Rooms Network, a South African media company committed to creating accessible, relevant and inclusive entertainment experiences.

    Media and partnership enquiries

    Faith Moliea

    Head of marketing and communications
    The Rooms Network
    vt.krowtensmooreht@ofni

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