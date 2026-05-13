Movieroom on DStv commences production on first original feature film

Movie Room on DStv Channel 113, part of The Rooms Network (TRN), has commenced principal photography on its first original South African feature film, titled Thuli’s Doek, marking a significant milestone in the channel’s expansion into premium local film production and exhibition.

Currently in production, the film boasts a distinguished ensemble cast led by Lindani Nkosi, Linda Sokhulu, Rorisang Mohapi, Vuyo Biyela, Mbalenhle Mavimbela, Slindile Nodangala, and 2026 Safta Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Magic Hlatshwayo.

Thuli’s Doek is a resonant South African film that explores themes of polygamy, legacy, blended family dynamics, fertility, faith, identity, dignity, and belonging. At its emotional core is one woman’s deeply personal struggle to preserve her voice, her dignity, and her place within her family.

“The launch of Thuli’s Doek represents an important step in Movie Room’s long-term vision to champion world-class African storytelling,” said Thokozani Nkosi, Executive Chairman of The Rooms Network.

“The overwhelming audience response to our vernacular-dubbed Hollywood blockbuster films has reaffirmed the demand for content that reflects the languages, cultures, and lived experiences of African audiences. Through Thuli’s Doek, we are deepening our investment in original local storytelling while contributing meaningfully to the growth of South Africa’s creative economy.”

The film is produced by Eclipse Television Productions.

Further details regarding Thuli’s Doek, including additional creative talent, release plans, and premiere dates, will be announced in due course.



