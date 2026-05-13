Siya Kolisi named brand partner of Amazon South Africa

Siya Kolisi, national rugby captain and icon, will be a brand partner of Amazon South Africa for a full year, ending in March 2027.

Siya Kolisi, South African National Rugby Captain teams up with Amazon.co.za. Image supplied

The collaboration will see Kolisi feature across Amazon’s marketing campaigns, customer experiences, and brand initiatives in South Africa. Core to this, Amazon will support the Kolisi Foundation’s educational initiatives and community programmes in underserved communities across South Africa.

"Siya embodies resilience, leadership, and community – values at the heart of what it means to be South African," said Robert Koen, Amazon managing director sub-Saharan Africa.

"Our vision is to be South Africa's most loved store. Who better to partner with than the country's most loved South African? Siya connects authentically with people from all walks of life and shares our commitment to making a real difference in communities across the country. We are proud to support the important work of the Kolisi Foundation, and we're excited about the difference we can make together."

Kolisi, who captained South Africa to Rugby World Cup victories in 2019 and 2023, has become one of the country’s most influential sporting leaders. Through the Kolisi Foundation, he works to address inequality through long-term initiatives focused on education, food security, and gender-based violence prevention.

“I’m excited to partner with Amazon South Africa at such an important stage of their journey in the country,” said Siya Kolisi. “What stood out to me is a shared belief that growth should also create opportunity for others. Through the Kolisi Foundation, we’ve seen the impact that access to education, support, and opportunity can have in a young person’s life, and I’m grateful that this partnership will contribute meaningfully to that work while connecting with South Africans in a genuine way.”