Celebrity Chef Jenny Morris leads Salesian Institute's Mandela Day feeding initiative in Cape Town

Award-winning chef, television personality and long-time Salesian Institute Youth Projects (SIYP) ambassador Jenny Morris is inviting Capetonians to honour Nelson Mandela's legacy through action, inviting the public to spend 67 minutes helping prepare thousands of meals for vulnerable young people and communities across the city.

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On Friday, 17 July 2026, the Salesian Institute Youth Projects in Green Point will transform into a bustling community kitchen, where volunteers from across Cape Town will come together to chop vegetables, prepare sandwiches and cook thousands of litres of nutritious soup destined for shelters, community organisations and families in need.

The annual Mandela Day initiative has grown into one of SIYP's flagship volunteer events, bringing together corporates, community groups, families and first-time volunteers for a day that combines practical service with community spirit.

Supporting youth beyond Mandela Day

While the event centres on the internationally recognised 67 Minutes for Mandela Day campaign, its impact extends well beyond a single day of volunteering.

The initiative supports SIYP's Learn to Live School of Skills Programme, which provides education, skills development and daily meals to more than 230 young people, helping address food insecurity while creating pathways to employment and independence.

Every vegetable chopped, sandwich prepared and donation received contributes to the institute's ongoing feeding programmes throughout the year.

Last year's Mandela Day event saw volunteers prepare thousands of litres of soup and hundreds of sandwiches, all of which were distributed to shelters and vulnerable communities across Cape Town.

A community effort

The day will officially be opened by Alderman James Vos, while the Cape Town Fire & Rescue Service will once again provide the giant cooking pots and equipment needed to prepare the soup.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, SIYP's Marimba Band will perform throughout the day, while theForever Young volunteer group returns for another year of enthusiastic vegetable chopping—demonstrating that community service knows no age limit.

Food as a way to restore dignity

For Morris, who has supported SIYP for many years, the event reflects the power of food to bring hope and human connection.

"Mandela Day reminds us that sharing a meal can restore dignity, hope and connection. I have supported SIYP for many years because I have seen first-hand the incredible work they do in changing young lives through education, skills development and care. Every bowl of soup, every sandwich made and every person who gives their time helps build a stronger community."

Morris says the annual gathering is about much more than preparing meals.

"Mandela Day is close to my heart because I believe food is love. A simple bowl of soup can warm a hungry tummy and remind someone they haven't been forgotten. Every year, I'm humbled by the generosity of people who give their time to chop vegetables, butter bread, make sandwiches and share a few laughs. That's the magic of Mandela Day — ordinary people doing extraordinary things together."

Businesses encouraged to get involved

SIYP is encouraging businesses to incorporate the event into their Mandela Day corporate volunteering initiatives by booking volunteer tables, while individuals are welcome to arrive on the day and join existing teams.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring:

A chopping board



A sharp knife



A potato peeler



A bag of vegetables



A plaster



Plenty of enthusiasm and a sense of humour

The organisation is also collecting donations of non-perishable food items, dry goods and pet food to help sustain its community feeding programmes beyond Mandela Day.

Investing in hope through action

Jo da Silva, fundraising manager at SIYP, says the event demonstrates how small individual contributions can collectively create lasting impact.

"Mandela Day reminds us all what we are capable of if we just take a step out of our lives and offer 67 minutes to someone else. Those minutes come together in a glorious symphony. Every volunteer, every donated vegetable and every food parcel helps us continue providing vital support to young people who rely on our programmes every day."

She says the initiative is about creating opportunities as much as providing meals.

"This event is about far more than making soup—it's about investing in hope, dignity, and opportunity for the youth we serve. We invite businesses, families, and individuals to join us, bring a friend or five, and be part of something truly life-changing. Together, we can ensure that Mandela's legacy lives on through action."

As South Africans prepare to mark Mandela Day, SIYP's annual community kitchen offers a practical way for individuals and organisations to contribute to meaningful change—one bowl of soup, one sandwich, and one act of kindness at a time.

Event Details

Date: Friday, 17 July

Time: 10:00 - 14:30

Venue: Salesian Institute Youth Projects, 2 Somerset Road, Green Point, Cape Town