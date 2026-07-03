Western Cape coastline to make waves in new kykNET series

Adventurer, filmmaker, and outdoor enthusiast Dewald Visser’s new kykNET series, Hey Skipper, will explore the Western Cape coastline and the conservation efforts to protect it.

Dewald Visser travels to De Hoop Nature Reserve and MPA in the new kykNET series Hey Skipper. Image supplied.

As part of the 13-episode series, the Western Cape’s marine protected areas (MPAs) will feature prominently as Visser explores the unique coastal landscapes, marine biodiversity and conservation initiatives that make the province’s coastline of global conservation importance.

Connecting with nature

CapeNature manages six MPAs, namely Robberg, Goukamma, Stilbaai, De Hoop, Betty’s Bay and Rocherpan.

All will feature in the series, while other nature reserves, including Lambert’s Bay Bird Island, Walker Bay, De Mond, Dyer Island, Keerbooms and Geelkrans, will also be included.

The episodes will highlight the important work to conserve marine ecosystems, including efforts to protect vulnerable species, maintain healthy marine environments, and promote responsible interaction within these areas.

“Storytelling can connect people with nature and through Hey Skipper, viewers will get to experience the coastlines of the Western Cape while learning more about the conservation work that takes place to conserve these ecosystems,” said Dr Ashley Naidoo, CEO of CapeNature.

He added: “Our marine protected areas play an important role in maintaining healthy oceans, supporting biodiversity, and creating opportunities for sustainable nature-based tourism.

“We are proud to share the work of our teams and partners through this exciting series.”

Nature appreciation

Visser said the series aims to inspire viewers by showcasing the adventure, beauty and conservation stories found along coastlines around the world.

“Every destination has a story to tell, and our oceans are filled with incredible people, places and conservation efforts.

“CapeNature’s MPAs are examples of how protecting these environments can create opportunities for exploration, education and appreciation,” said Visser.

The series will feature a variety of marine adventures, from exploring local coastlines and waterways to showcasing global marine conservation projects.

Each episode will highlight the importance of understanding and protecting the ocean environments that sustain both nature and the surrounding communities.