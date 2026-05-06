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    The easiest way to reach over 5 million South African professionals

    When your company advertises on BusinessTech, we make it easy to maximise your reach and engagement.
    Issued by Broad Media
    6 May 2026
    6 May 2026
    The easiest way to reach over 5 million South African professionals

    Only one business news website in South Africa has an audience of over 5 million South Africans reading its articles every month: BusinessTech.

    This audience of c-level executives, business owners, company directors, managers, and professionals reads over 23 million pages monthly – trusting BusinessTech for all the latest business news, data, and insights.

    Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

    The level of trust these readers have in BusinessTech is extremely valuable – making it the perfect place to run your next marketing campaign.

    How advertising on BusinessTech works

    When your company advertises on BusinessTech, we make it easy to maximise your reach and engagement.

    Our marketing team offers a wide range of advertising products, including:

    • Sponsored articles
    • Podcast interviews
    • Homepage takeovers
    • Newsletter branding
    • Reviews
    • Display banners

    By combining these products into a marketing strategy, our team will help you maximise your marketing spend.

    Additionally, our team will handle every part of the process to ensure you enjoy unmatched returns.

    This includes writing and designing content as needed, publishing the content, and promoting the campaign on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

    When the campaign is complete, our marketing team will also send you a results report so you can see how well it performed.

    Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

    Read more: BusinessTech, Broad Media
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    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
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