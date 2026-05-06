What McDonald’s SA’s new CMO plans next: A customer-first, digitally-driven brand

Stepping into the role of chief marketing officer at McDonald's South Africa comes with both opportunity and expectation. In a market defined by shifting consumer behaviour, rising competition and increasing digital adoption, the brand’s next chapter will be shaped by how effectively it connects with South Africans in their everyday lives.

Keegan Alicks, chief marketing officer at McDonald's South Africa. Image supplied

At the centre of this new leadership approach is a clear priority: understanding the customer more deeply and translating that insight into meaningful, accessible experiences.

A customer-first approach from day one

For the newly appointed CMO, Keegan Alicks, the immediate focus is grounded in proximity to the customer — not just through data, but through real-world experience.

“My immediate priority is to deepen my understanding of McDonald’s South African customers so that we can serve them meaningfully,” he explains. “At the heart of this is ensuring we deliver delicious, feel-good moments and make them easily accessible to everyone, every day.”

This includes spending time in-store, learning directly from operations and customer interactions — a move that signals a hands-on, insight-led approach to leadership.

Built on a foundation of scale and discipline

Bringing more than two decades of experience from global and local organisations such as Unilever and Spar, Alicks enters the role with a strong track record in building brands at scale.

His background, including leadership within Unilever Southern Africa’s Beauty and Personal Care division, has shaped a marketing philosophy that balances creativity with commercial performance.

“I’ve developed a disciplined yet agile approach to marketing,” he notes, “one that leverages data-led insights, digital capability and strong operational alignment to drive growth.”

Leadership through alignment and collaboration

In a franchise-driven system like McDonald’s, leadership extends beyond internal teams to include owner-operators and partners across the business.

“My leadership approach is grounded in listening — to our customers, our teams and our partners — while using that insight to unlock opportunity,” Alicks explains.

“Sustainable growth comes from aligning people, insight and execution.”

This collaborative mindset is expected to play a key role in strengthening brand relevance and increasing customer frequency, while ensuring consistency across the system.

Competing through relevance and consistency

The quick-service restaurant sector is more competitive than ever, with brands vying for attention, loyalty and share of wallet. In this environment, differentiation is less about one-off campaigns and more about sustained relevance.

“We will continue to leverage data and insights to better understand our customers, strengthen our value proposition and deliver compelling, locally resonant campaigns,” says Alicks.

This signals a shift toward precision marketing — where insight-driven decision-making underpins both creative execution and commercial outcomes.

Meeting digitally native consumers where they are

As younger, digitally native audiences reshape expectations, convenience, personalisation and authenticity have become non-negotiable.

McDonald’s South Africa is responding by investing further in its digital ecosystem, with a particular focus on its mobile platform.

“With one of the most downloaded apps in the quick-service restaurant sector, we have a strong foundation to build deeper engagement and loyalty,” he notes.

The MyMcDonald's App is set to play a central role in this strategy; enabling personalised offers, seamless interactions and more relevant customer experiences.

Culture as a strategic advantage

In a country as diverse as South Africa, cultural relevance is not a creative add-on — it is a strategic necessity.

“Local cultural insights are incredibly important,” explains Alicks. “Our storytelling must reflect the diversity of the communities we serve.”

This means embedding language, culture and lived experience into campaigns in ways that feel authentic, not performative — a critical factor in building long-term brand connection.

Innovation and connection remains keys

While specific campaigns remain under wraps, the direction is clear: deepen customer relationships while continuing to innovate across channels and touchpoints.

“Our focus is on creating more of those delicious, feel-good moments that McDonald’s is known for, while strengthening our connection with communities and reaching new customers,” Alicks says.

A brand built on everyday relevance

As McDonald’s South Africa evolves its marketing strategy, the emphasis is firmly on integration, aligning insight, digital capability, culture and operations into a cohesive system that delivers value at every interaction.

In a landscape where consumer expectations continue to rise, the brands that win will be those that understand not just what people buy, but how they live.

For McDonald’s, that next phase is already underway, built on a simple but powerful principle: stay close to the customer, and the brand will follow.