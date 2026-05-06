WeOwnTheStreets campaign redefines street culture with Skipper Bar and adidas

Street culture is increasingly shaping both brand identity and consumer connection in South Africa — and a new collaboration between adidas and Skipper Bar is placing township creativity at the centre of that conversation.

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The We Own The Streets campaign is a platform designed to celebrate culture creators, style pioneers and community leaders who are actively shaping South African identity from the ground up.

Rooted in township communities, the initiative reflects a broader shift in how brands are engaging with culture; moving from observation to participation and co-creation.

From street culture to cultural ownership

At its core, the campaign reframes street and Kasi culture as a source of influence, not inspiration. Through storytelling, it highlights how identity, resilience and style are formed within communities and how these narratives translate into broader cultural and commercial relevance.

“Street culture is not borrowed; it is built, lived, and owned by the communities that created it,” says Kaboomo Mgibi-Marshoff, senior brand manager at Skipper Bar.

“With this campaign, we are shifting the focus to community-led stories and celebrating authentic Kasi pride.”

This positioning aligns with a growing trend in retail and brand strategy, where authenticity and local relevance are becoming critical drivers of engagement - particularly among younger consumers.

Celebrating icons shaping township economies

The campaign is anchored by three influential figures whose work spans entrepreneurship, technology and community development:

Luvuyo Rani, CEO of Silulo Ulutho Technologies



Godiragetse Mogajane, founder of Delivery Ka Speed



Bulelani Balabala, founder of Township Entrepreneurs Alliance

Each represents a different facet of township innovation, highlighting how local ecosystems are driving both economic activity and cultural influence.

Building legacy through the next generation

A key differentiator of We Own The Streets is its focus on succession and legacy. Each featured icon has nominated a “One To Watch” — individuals identified as future leaders within their respective spaces.

Tsholofelo Monyapao, recognised for his role in scaling Delivery Ka Speed



Sindile Mavundla, founder of Khaltsha Cycles



Patric Thokkie, founder of Lifeway Imphatho Brands, known for the Loxion Fruit Juice range

These individuals represent a new wave of township entrepreneurs — combining innovation with community impact, while building businesses that extend beyond local markets.

Retail, culture and community intersect

For adidas, the campaign reflects a broader omnichannel strategy focused on embedding the brand within culturally relevant spaces.

“The campaign serves as a reminder that the township is where dreams are built and creativity thrives,” says Nimisha Ghela, omnichannel activations manager at adidas.

“At adidas, we believe that true icons don’t gatekeep influence — they pass it on.”

This approach highlights how retail brands are increasingly leveraging cultural platforms to build deeper, more meaningful connections with consumers — particularly in markets where community identity plays a central role in purchasing behaviour.

A new model for brand engagement

We Own The Streets positions the street not just as a physical environment, but as a platform for expression, entrepreneurship and influence. It reflects a growing recognition that township economies are not only commercially significant but culturally defining.

By aligning with community-led narratives and investing in emerging talent, adidas and Skipper Bar are demonstrating a model of brand engagement that prioritises authenticity, inclusion and long-term impact.

As brands compete for relevance in an increasingly crowded market, those that successfully integrate into culture, rather than simply reference it, are likely to lead.

With We Own The Streets, adidas and Skipper Bar are not just celebrating street culture. They are reinforcing their role as a driving force in shaping the future of South African retail, identity and innovation.