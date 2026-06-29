From zero to 1 million in one month

Newsday offers South Africans the latest political, financial, and economic news, with a sprinkle of sport and general reporting.

Newsday became the fastest-growing news publication in South Africa by reaching 1 million readers within one month after its relaunch in June 2026.

Newsday offers South Africans the latest political, financial, and economic news, with a sprinkle of sport and general reporting.

The publication takes a strong centrist stance and uses data-driven reporting. This has proved popular among South African readers.

In the first month, Newsday attracted 1.1 million readers and served 2.5 million pages to these readers.

It has grown its newsletter subscriber base to 80,000 and has built a strong community of registered users and commentators.

Newsday’s engagement rate, time spent on the site, and the newsletter open rate are well above industry standards, which illustrates its strong community.

The graphic below provides an overview of Newsday’s performance and demographics in June 2026, the month after its relaunch.