Outdoor Network expands its footprint with a new high-impact billboard in Tshwane

As brands compete for attention in increasingly crowded urban environments, Outdoor Network continues to expand its portfolio of large-format iconic billboard sites in response to advertiser demand for high-impact visibility at scale.

While impact ensures a message is noticed, consistency drives recall and long-term brand consideration. Outdoor Network anchors this principle in a long-standing operational commitment that public visibility must be built on compliance certainty. The company offers sites only once all municipal approvals, safety clearances and legal sign-offs are fully secured, even when that process requires additional time. In an environment of increasing regulatory scrutiny, certainty is not a procedural detail, it is foundational to effective and uninterrupted brand presence.

Its latest addition reflects this approach: a double-sided billboard, with each face measuring 400 square metres, along the N1 in Centurion, one of Gauteng’s busiest commuter routes, delivering sustained brand presence in a premium high-traffic corridor.

Outdoor Network director Shamy Naidu says: “Attention is no longer something brands can assume. It must be earned in seconds, in real-world conditions. In public environments, scale and clarity determine whether a message is seen and remembered.”

Recent enforcement action by the City of Johannesburg to remove illegal billboard structures has underscored the risks associated with non-compliant media. Campaign disruptions and unexpected takedowns can undermine advertiser investment and continuity, exposing brands to avoidable reputational and financial risk.

Compliance is increasingly viewed as a form of brand protection rather than a box-ticking exercise. By prioritising compliance certainty, Outdoor Network safeguards campaign continuity and ensures that booked sites remain live for their intended duration, delivering secure and uninterrupted brand presence in public space.

This new iconic site has already attracted brands such as Corona and ZAR Bets, signalling confidence in landmark billboard placements that combine scale, location and compliance certainty. Delivering 3.9 million VACs (Visibility Adjusted Contacts) per month, the site provides advertisers with proven, high-impact reach at a scale that translates directly into measurable brand exposure.

Beyond visibility, large-format billboards introduce a very specific creative challenge. Their scale leaves little room for complexity: messages must be instantly legible and understood in seconds. What works in print, on mobile, or even on smaller roadside billboard formats often breaks down when stretched across an expansive canvas viewed at speed and distance.

This is where creative execution becomes as critical as placement. Outdoor Network has built deep expertise in adapting and refining creative specifically for large-format environments. A large-format billboard isn’t an A4 page made bigger; it requires a different approach to layout and typography. The company works with brands to enhance creative specifically for these environments so that the message lands clearly in a matter of seconds.

Roadside billboard media is increasingly defined by how responsibly it is delivered. Scale, placement and compliance are interdependent pillars of effectiveness. By combining premium large-format inventory with rigorous compliance discipline and hands-on creative guidance, Outdoor Network enables brands to invest with confidence, knowing their campaigns are both impactful and protected. The company is actively setting the standard for compliant, high-performance roadside billboards in South Africa.