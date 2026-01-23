South Africa
    Provantage positions its networks for a connected future with Broadsign

    The next era of out-of-home (OOH) media has landed in South Africa as Provantage announces a new collaboration with leading OOH advertising technology provider Broadsign. The move unifies the group’s digital and static operations within one future-ready ecosystem powered by the Broadsign Platform. With this agreement, Provantage, one of the continent’s largest digital out-of-home (DOOH) holdings, becomes the first South African media owner to use Broadsign as a fully integrated, group-wide operating system.
    Issued by Provantage
    23 Jan 2026
    23 Jan 2026
    Ivan Maroto Lozano, product specialist, Broadsign | Johan Scholtz, chief financial officer, Provantage | Miguel Castañón, sales director: EMEA, Broadsign | Mzi Deliwe, deputy chief executive officer, Provantage | Savvas Tombouloglou, account director: EMEA, Broadsign | Jacques du Preez, chief executive officer, Provantage
    Ivan Maroto Lozano, product specialist, Broadsign | Johan Scholtz, chief financial officer, Provantage | Miguel Castañón, sales director: EMEA, Broadsign | Mzi Deliwe, deputy chief executive officer, Provantage | Savvas Tombouloglou, account director: EMEA, Broadsign | Jacques du Preez, chief executive officer, Provantage

    The transition brings Provantage’s content management and scheduling operations for DOOH and static OOH into a single globally recognised platform, creating a new operational backbone for South African OOH. Standardised workflows, strengthened compliance structures, consistent reporting and smarter network optimisation now sit under one unified Broadsign system: enhancing efficiency and reinforcing the reliability of the medium for agencies and advertisers.

    Jacques du Preez, CEO of Provantage, says the collaboration is a strategic enabler for where the industry is heading: “Out-of-home (OOH) is entering an inflection point. Brands want precision, transparency and accountability; the same expectations they apply to every digital channel. By consolidating our networks within a single Broadsign environment, we are building the infrastructure that delivers greater sophistication in how our clients plan, buy and measure out-of-home (OOH).”

    “The consolidation of Provantage’s networks within the Broadsign ecosystem sets the stage for the next evolution of its digital transformation in South Africa. Our work together will help streamline current operations and unlock more connected, data-enriched workflows across Provantage’s digital and static inventory. It’s a big leap forward for OOH in South Africa, and we’re excited to work alongside their incredible team to make more digital and programmatic inventory accessible to buyers across the region,” says Frank Vallenga, vice president, Platform Sales, EMEA and SEA, Broadsign.

    The collaboration lays the foundation for future programmatic buying across Provantage’s place-based digital networks. By consolidating its digital portfolio into one ecosystem, the group is now technically positioned to enable programmatic capabilities in later phases across environments such as, Airport TV, Golf TV, Mall TV, Pharma TV and Transit TV.

    Static OOH also gains a strengthened operational framework through the introduction of a unified system for processes that were previously dispersed. Broadsign’s workflow tools will centralise asset records, posting schedules, stock management, photo sheets and proof-of-flighting in one place. For advertisers, this supports cleaner governance and more consistent delivery across Provantage’s high-impact static environments.

    Du Preez adds: “The value of out-of-home (OOH) lies in being measurable, connected and integrated into the wider digital economy. Our work with Broadsign is a structural investment in the future of how brands will engage people in the physical world.”

    For Provantage, the Broadsign agreement signals a long-term commitment to building a world-class OOH ecosystem, built on smarter networks, stronger data and a programmatic-ready foundation for the years ahead.

    Provantage
    Provantage is one of the largest and most innovative end-to-end integrated marketing solutions and media businesses in Africa, extended over multiple key consumer touchpoints and covering a range of environments and audience segments. Operating across the MEA region, Provantage offers a comprehensive range of products, services, and integrated solutions, including brand activation, in-store and trade media services, field sales and compliance auditing, transit media, mall media, billboards, street furniture, golf course media and airport advertising. The company is a Black-owned, B-BBEE level 1 contributor, and proud member of the ACI, DPAA, OAAA, WOOHO, OMC and POPAI.
