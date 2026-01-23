Provantage positions its networks for a connected future with Broadsign

Ivan Maroto Lozano, product specialist, Broadsign | Johan Scholtz, chief financial officer, Provantage | Miguel Castañón, sales director: EMEA, Broadsign | Mzi Deliwe, deputy chief executive officer, Provantage | Savvas Tombouloglou, account director: EMEA, Broadsign | Jacques du Preez, chief executive officer, Provantage

The transition brings Provantage’s content management and scheduling operations for DOOH and static OOH into a single globally recognised platform, creating a new operational backbone for South African OOH. Standardised workflows, strengthened compliance structures, consistent reporting and smarter network optimisation now sit under one unified Broadsign system: enhancing efficiency and reinforcing the reliability of the medium for agencies and advertisers.

Jacques du Preez, CEO of Provantage, says the collaboration is a strategic enabler for where the industry is heading: “Out-of-home (OOH) is entering an inflection point. Brands want precision, transparency and accountability; the same expectations they apply to every digital channel. By consolidating our networks within a single Broadsign environment, we are building the infrastructure that delivers greater sophistication in how our clients plan, buy and measure out-of-home (OOH).”

“The consolidation of Provantage’s networks within the Broadsign ecosystem sets the stage for the next evolution of its digital transformation in South Africa. Our work together will help streamline current operations and unlock more connected, data-enriched workflows across Provantage’s digital and static inventory. It’s a big leap forward for OOH in South Africa, and we’re excited to work alongside their incredible team to make more digital and programmatic inventory accessible to buyers across the region,” says Frank Vallenga, vice president, Platform Sales, EMEA and SEA, Broadsign.

The collaboration lays the foundation for future programmatic buying across Provantage’s place-based digital networks. By consolidating its digital portfolio into one ecosystem, the group is now technically positioned to enable programmatic capabilities in later phases across environments such as, Airport TV, Golf TV, Mall TV, Pharma TV and Transit TV.

Static OOH also gains a strengthened operational framework through the introduction of a unified system for processes that were previously dispersed. Broadsign’s workflow tools will centralise asset records, posting schedules, stock management, photo sheets and proof-of-flighting in one place. For advertisers, this supports cleaner governance and more consistent delivery across Provantage’s high-impact static environments.

Du Preez adds: “The value of out-of-home (OOH) lies in being measurable, connected and integrated into the wider digital economy. Our work with Broadsign is a structural investment in the future of how brands will engage people in the physical world.”

For Provantage, the Broadsign agreement signals a long-term commitment to building a world-class OOH ecosystem, built on smarter networks, stronger data and a programmatic-ready foundation for the years ahead.



