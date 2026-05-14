Measurable environmental and governance systems for POP Warehouse

POP Warehouse, a warehousing and logistics business within the Provantage Group, has strengthened its environmental and governance performance by implementing disciplined operational sustainability systems across its facilities nationwide.

In Johannesburg, POP Warehouse has recycled 41 tonnes of waste over the past year, averaging 3.4 tonnes per month, supported by improved waste separation processes and the installation of a cardboard compactor at the Sterling facility. The compactor services both the Sterling and Fabriek warehouses, reducing landfill volumes while improving recycling efficiency and on-site material handling.

Building on this foundation, POP Warehouse is formalising a standardised national waste management framework. This includes consistent waste separation practices, centralised tracking of recycling and waste reduction, and the rollout of uniform recycling streams for plastic, cardboard, paper and metal across all distribution centres. In parallel, the business is working towards establishing a national recycling network to support depots countrywide and ensure consistent execution.

POP Warehouse has also invested in energy resilience through the deployment of solar solutions across multiple sites. Operational solar installations are in place at Sterling Road, with additional solar-supported facilities in Durban, Cape Town and Bloemfontein. These installations reduce reliance on municipal power and improve operational stability.

From a governance perspective, POP Warehouse has strengthened its IT and risk management controls by limiting internet access across its operations. This intervention supports productivity, reduces cyber risk and reinforces responsible system usage across the business.

These initiatives translate into a more efficient, resilient and accountable supply chain partner for clients. Improved waste management and energy stability enhance operational reliability, while standardised systems enable consistent execution across sites. In addition, POP Warehouse’s structured approach to sustainability supports clients in meeting their own ESG commitments, with greater transparency, reduced operational risk, and alignment to responsible business practices.

At POP Warehouse, sustainability is embedded through disciplined operational systems that deliver measurable impact. By standardising recycling processes, investing in on-site energy resilience, and strengthening governance controls, we are reducing waste, improving efficiency, and building a more reliable and scalable logistics operation for our clients.

POP Warehouse progress forms part of Provantage’s broader sustainability strategy under Leap by Provantage, which focuses on embedding environmental, social and governance principles into day-to-day business operations across the group.

“Leap by Provantage exists to ensure that sustainability is operationally real across our portfolio,” said Dave Roberts, executive: Provantage Point of Purchase division. “POP Warehouse’s progress demonstrates how environmental and governance actions, when designed into daily operations, strengthen performance, reduce risk, and support long-term value creation.”



