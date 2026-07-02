Safrea elects new board to lead association through next phase of growth

New board, new era!

“We’re looking forward to a new year of service and development, filled with a new energy,” says Nathi Gule, who has been re-elected into the position of chair of the Southern African Freelancers' Association (Safrea). This follows the organisation’s annual general meeting on 24 June 2026 and the subsequent election of office-bearers on 30 June.

The appointments follow the implementation of Safrea's new governance structure, approved by members as part of the Association's restructuring process. Under the new model, the elected office-bearers now constitute the Board, providing strategic leadership across Safrea's key areas of focus.

The Board for the 2026/27 term comprises the following members:

Chair: Nathi Gule



Vice-chair: Kay Johnstone



Treasurer: Hush Naidoo



Advocacy: Mandi Smallhorne



Membership policy and applications: Deryn Graham



Membership groups: Marielle Tappan



Professional development: Saskia Meintjes



Capacity building and fundraising: Whitemore Ngwira



Communications: Antony Kaminju

Supporting the board will be an advisory committee comprising Paul Bedford, Solly Moeng and Adrian Galley, whose experience will help guide the association as it continues to strengthen its services to members.

Safrea chair, Nathi Gule thanked members for their active participation in the annual general meeting and the nomination process, and for the confidence they had placed in the new board. "The governance changes adopted this year mark an important milestone in Safrea's evolution. They position us to work more effectively, strengthen accountability and ensure that every area of our work receives dedicated strategic attention."

Gule said the incoming board brought together a diverse range of skills and experience drawn from across the freelance media and communications sector. "We have assembled a team that combines continuity with fresh perspectives. Together, we are committed to building on the progress of recent years while expanding the opportunities, support and professional community that Safrea offers freelancers throughout Southern Africa."

He added that the board would continue to be guided by members' priorities as the association implemented its strategic objectives. "Our focus remains firmly on creating value for our members through advocacy, professional development, stronger member engagement, sustainable fundraising and meaningful partnerships. We look forward to working with members as we continue building an inclusive, resilient and future-focused association."

Gule also expressed appreciation to those who had served the association under its previous governance structure. "Safrea has benefited enormously from the dedication of those who have served on previous executive and oversight structures. Their commitment has helped lay the foundations for this next chapter, and we thank them sincerely for their service."

Safrea also extends its sincere appreciation to its strategic partners – WGSA, SANEF, PEG and SASJA – for their continued support in advancing the interests of freelance journalists and communicators across the region.

For more information about Safrea, visit www.safrea.co.za.



