South Africa
Energy & Mining Markets & Investment
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

BataEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    #MiningIndaba: New deal to accelerate critical minerals beneficiation

    A new master risk participation agreement (MRPA) was signed between the African Export‑Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) at the 2026 Mining Indaba in Cape Town. The MRPA offers African businesses the opportunity to expand trade finance, reduce risks in cross-border transactions, and speed up the beneficiation of critical minerals.
    12 Feb 2026
    12 Feb 2026
    DBSA CEO Boitumelo Mosako and Humphrey Nwugi, regional director Southern Africa at Afreximbank, at the 2026 Mining Indaba in Cape Town. Image supplied.
    DBSA CEO Boitumelo Mosako and Humphrey Nwugi, regional director Southern Africa at Afreximbank, at the 2026 Mining Indaba in Cape Town. Image supplied.

    The agreement is a risk‑sharing framework for funded and unfunded participations that supports local capital markets by providing regional banks with trade-finance lines of credit.

    Market intergration

    The MRPA creates a standing legal framework that lets both institutions deploy capital faster and at greater scale than ad hoc, transaction‑by‑transaction approaches.

    Participation structures will expand approval capacity, extend tenors and lower the cost of trade finance for exporters, importers and regional banks.

    By addressing the critical bottleneck of affordable, reliable trade finance, the agreement directly supports African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) implementation and intra‑African market integration.

    The MRPA targets trade‑intensive, working‑capital heavy value chains — especially critical minerals — supporting equipment imports, processing inputs, inventory cycles and cross‑border movement of intermediate goods.

    From raw extraction to beneficiation

    Africa, and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region in particular, holds a significant share of critical minerals.

    The MRPA shifts financing emphasis from purely long‑term project finance to trade finance solutions that enable beneficiation, local processing and regional value‑chain development, helping the continent capture more value and create sustainable jobs and factories.

    Boitumelo Mosako, DBSA CEO, said, “This partnership with Afreximbank is a decisive step in unlocking Africa’s trade and industrial potential.

    “By expanding access to affordable, reliable trade finance, we are de‑risking cross‑border transactions, strengthening regional value chains, and enabling African businesses to move from raw extraction to beneficiation.

    “Today’s agreement is about scale, speed and impact—delivering the finance that will turn resources into sustainable jobs, factories and exports across the continent."

    Read more: SADC, Development Bank of Southern Africa, Southern African Development Community, trade finance, DBSA, beneficiation, Afreximbank, Investing in African Mining Indaba, African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA, African Export-Import Bank, critical minerals, #MiningIndaba, #MiningIndaba2026
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz