New earnings threshold now in effect: Are your employment contracts compliant?

A new earnings threshold took effect on 1 May, raising the level at which employees qualify for certain protections under the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA). On the surface, the adjustment of 3% – to R269,601 per year, or R22,467 per month – appears modest. In practice, it alters how a significantly greater portion of the workforce must be managed.

The new threshold determines which employees are automatically covered by provisions that regulate working hours, overtime, rest periods, and certain pay conditions. Employees earning below the threshold are automatically entitled to these protections.

Dual impact

This threshold increase has a dual impact. Some employees whose earnings were previously above the threshold may now fall below it and gain additional protections. And, for employers, these employees’ existing arrangements and employment contracts must become compliant.

The first step for employers is to understand what must be assessed. ‘Earnings’ refer to an employee’s regular annual remuneration before any deductions. It includes salary and regular payments but excludes allowances such as transport or subsistence, as well as overtime and performance-related awards. Misinterpreting what qualifies as earnings can result in incorrect classification and unintended non-compliance.

With this clarity, employers then need to review their workforce against the new threshold. This is not limited to payroll data; it also requires a detailed audit of employment contracts, remuneration structures, and job classifications to ensure alignment with how earnings are defined and how protections apply.

Working hours must also be examined. This includes how ordinary hours are structured, how overtime is calculated and authorised, and how rest periods are managed. In many organisations, these practices have evolved over time and may not be consistently documented or applied. Where more employees now fall within the scope of statutory protections, these gaps become compliance risks.

Review non-standard employment arrangements

The complexity increases for businesses that rely on non-standard employment arrangements. Fixed-term contracts, labour broking, and flexible work models require closer attention. Employees placed through labour brokers, for example, may be deemed employees if they are providing a permanent service. Similarly, some fixed-term contracts may be regarded as indefinite employment. As more employees fall below the threshold, these provisions become more relevant and require tighter governance.

The financial implications are not limited to potential penalties. Expanding the pool of employees entitled to overtime and regulated working hours can affect labour costs and operational planning. Budgets may need to be adjusted to account for higher overtime payments or changes in shift structures. Workforce planning becomes more complex as compliance requirements intersect with productivity targets.

This change also presents a practical challenge. Policies must be applied consistently, and decision-making must be informed by a clear understanding of where protections apply. Training and communication are essential to ensure that those managing teams can implement changes correctly.

Implications

At the same time, the shift has direct implications for employees. Those who now fall below the threshold gain access to protections that support fair working conditions. These include limits on working hours, entitlement to overtime pay, and prescribed rest periods. Failure to grant these protections or to entrench them contractually could lead to disputes.

This places greater importance on how employment agreements are structured. Employers need to ensure that contracts become legally compliant, while also being clear, fair, and aligned with business needs.

Beyond compliance, however, this is an opportunity to strengthen workforce planning and improve transparency in pay structures. Clear alignment between remuneration, role expectations, and legal requirements supports both operational stability and employee trust.

The threshold change has shifted a line within the workforce. It is now up to employers to ensure that the line is understood, applied correctly, and reflected in day-to-day practices. Acting now allows businesses to address these risks directly and implement systems that will remain robust.