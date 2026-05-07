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    Kagiso Trust launches free matric support toolkit

    Kagiso Trust has launched the Makers of the Future toolkit, a free, downloadable guide for South African matrics, offering practical tools, study strategies and career planning support.
    7 May 2026
    7 May 2026
    Supplied image: Mankodi Moitse, CEO of Kagiso Trust
    Supplied image: Mankodi Moitse, CEO of Kagiso Trust

    “Every year, hundreds of thousands of learners start matric knowing it matters but not always knowing how to manage it,” says Mankodi Moitse, CEO of Kagiso Trust. “They face identical challenges: managing exam stress, understanding options, accessing funding. Yet we expect each learner to solve these problems individually.”

    The toolkit consolidates everything they need, including:

    • Monthly planning guides;
    • Evidence-based study techniques;
    • Exam strategies covering everything from preparation to handling panic in the exam hall;
    • Stress management strategies and contacts for mental health support; and
    • Detailed breakdowns of post-school options.

    “Success in matric isn’t built through overnight cramming or 24/7 studying,” says Moitse. “It’s built through consistent, strategic effort. The toolkit shows learners how to study smart, not just hard.”

    While designed for learners, the toolkit is also a resource for parents, teachers and anyone supporting young people through this transition.

    Career focus

    A substantial portion of the toolkit focuses on post-matric pathways. It includes information on 99 in-demand jobs for which qualifications can be achieved within a year, a decision-making tool, application calendars, National Student Financial Aid Scheme guidance, bursary links, and contact details for South Africa’s 50 Tvet colleges.

    It deliberately presents technical and vocational education (Tvet), universities, learnerships, direct employment, entrepreneurship and structured gap years as equally valid options depending on individual strengths and circumstances.

    “There is no single ‘correct’ path after matric,” says Moitse. “Tvet launches many people into successful careers. University works brilliantly for others. Some learn best through learnerships or by starting businesses. All these paths can lead to meaningful work and financial stability.”

    Download, share, use

    The Makers of the Future toolkit is available as a free download on the Kagiso Trust website here.

    Kagiso Trust encourages schools, businesses, community organisations and individuals to download and distribute the toolkit widely.

    Read more: Kagiso Trust, Matric exam help, study tips, study guides, exam preparation, matric exams study tips
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