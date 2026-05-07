More than a campus tour: Make university open days count

During the next few months, Grade 11 students across South Africa who want to pursue further study after matric, are entering a critical decision-making window as they investigate their options at university open days. It is important to understand that open days are not just exploratory – they take place at the same time students are expected to begin making firm application choices, often with limited information and under time pressure, an education expert says.

At the same time, South Africa’s higher education system remains highly competitive. Public universities receive far more applications than available spaces each year, particularly in high-demand programmes. This reality makes it essential for students to understand not only entry requirements, but also selection processes, extended programme options, and alternative pathways, says Dingaan Moropane, deputy dean: Teaching and Learning at IIE Rosebank College.

While open days provide access to institutions, faculties, and staff, simply attending is not enough. What matters is how students engage with the experience and what information they extract from it, he says.

“Open days can be noisy, crowded, and highly structured around marketing messages. Institutions naturally present their strengths, flagship programmes, and top-performing graduates. As a result, students are often exposed to a curated version of the institution, rather than a complete picture of what it takes to succeed there. To make informed decisions, students need to go beyond presentations, interrogate what they are seeing, and actively seek out the less visible but more meaningful insights.”

What most students miss

Many attendees focus mostly on big-name degrees or popular faculties, often leaving with surface-level impressions. However, the most useful insights are rarely found in formal presentations, they come from asking the right questions and observing what isn’t being said. Strategies for leveraging open days fully include the following:

Speak to current students, not just university representatives Lecturers and marketing teams will highlight strengths, but students will tell you what daily life is actually like, including workload, support, campus culture, and hidden challenges.

Visit the 'less busy' stands Quieter departments often represent emerging or specialised fields with strong career prospects. These can offer less competition and more personalised opportunities.

Ask about outcomes, not just content Instead of asking what you will study, ask: What do graduates typically go on to do? What do student graduation rates look like? What support is there for students struggling academically, logistically and on the mental health front? Ask about tutoring, mental health services, academic advising and Graduate Empowerment Programmes. A strong support structure can make a significant difference, especially in demanding programmes and after graduation when the job hunt begins.

Pay attention to logistics Consider travel time, accommodation pressure, class sizes, and access to resources. These practical realities often have a bigger impact on success than reputation alone.

Observe the environment criticallyLook beyond the presentation. Are facilities overcrowded? Are labs and lecture halls accessible? Does the campus feel manageable?

Look beyond historically popular choices

Students should approach open days with the mindset of investigating the full range of study options available, rather than narrowing their focus too early. This includes actively exploring private higher education institutions, which often offer industry-aligned curricula shaped by current employer needs.

Many of these programmes place a strong emphasis on practical skills and work-readiness, helping students transition more effectively into the job market. They may also introduce newer or less traditional fields of study that are not widely available at public universities, expanding the range of possible career pathways.

Think long-term, not just first year

An open day is not just about choosing where to study, it’s about understanding where that choice could lead. Students should think beyond admission and ask: Will this environment help me succeed? Does this qualification align with real job opportunities? Are there multiple career or study pathways if I change direction?

“Open days can feel overwhelming because the stakes are so high, but with a more strategic approach, they become powerful decision-making tools,” Moropane says. “What matters is not seeing everything, but recognising what genuinely fits, and what doesn’t. The most effective students leave not necessarily with certainty, but with a clearer sense of direction and the confidence to make decisions based on evidence rather than assumption.”

To find the right fit for your future, visit Waterfall School of Business, Rosebank College, or Rosebank International University College Ghana.



