Governance through two perspectives toward one shared purpose

Our collaboration reflects two perspectives: that of an educator immersed in public sector governance, and that of a student navigating the practical realities of Public Administration and Accounting.

Public Administration and Accounting are deeply interconnected disciplines where effective governance, ethical leadership, and sustainable service delivery depend on the successful integration of administrative processes and financial management systems. This article explores how these disciplines intersect, drawing on academic learning, professional experience, and reflective practice.

A student’s perspective: Discovering the connection in practice

As a newly completed postgraduate student in Public Administration and a Saica academic trainee, I initially viewed accounting and administration as separate functions. Public administration seemed focused on policy, governance, and leadership, while accounting appeared largely technical and financial in nature.

Through my studies, specifically within the Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting, the modules such as Corporate Governance and Auditing, Management Accounting and Finance, I soon realised that these disciplines operate in constant interaction.

Modules such as Policy Implementation, Programme Monitoring and Evaluation, and Strategic Management revealed that public programmes cannot succeed without sound financial planning and oversight. Every policy decision has financial implications, and every budget reflects strategic priorities.

Through integrating both sides in practice, I learn how administrators rely on financial reports, budgets, and audits to make informed decisions and justify programme outcomes, which connects to Management Accounting and Finance.

The Programme Monitoring and Evaluation module was particularly influential in shaping this understanding. Monitoring progress and evaluating impact require accurate financial data to determine whether resources are being used efficiently and effectively.

Without reliable accounting systems, evaluation processes become incomplete and unreliable. This experience highlighted that financial accountability is not merely a compliance exercise - it is central to public service credibility.

A lecturer’s perspective: Teaching integrated governance

From an academic and professional standpoint, it has long been clear that public administration education must move beyond theory and embrace interdisciplinary integration. As a Senior Lecturer, I have consistently emphasised that effective public servants must understand both governance systems and financial management frameworks.

Public administrators are expected to plan strategically, manage risks, implement policies, and oversee service delivery. These responsibilities cannot be fulfilled without a solid grasp of financial controls, budgeting processes, and reporting mechanisms. Accounting provides the foundation upon which transparency, accountability, and performance management are built.

In teaching postgraduate students, particularly within modules focused on leadership, public finance, and governance, it becomes evident that students who appreciate this integration are better prepared for public sector roles.

They develop the capacity to interpret financial information, engage with audit outcomes, and align administrative decisions with fiscal realities. This holistic approach strengthens institutional integrity and professional competence.

Strategy and risk: Where administration and accounting meet

One of the most significant areas where public administration and accounting intersect is in strategic planning and risk management. Public institutions operate in complex environments characterised by limited resources, political pressures, and increasing public scrutiny. Strategic leadership therefore requires careful balancing of objectives, risks, and financial capacity.

Accounting supports strategic management by providing financial forecasts, expenditure analyses, and performance indicators. These tools enable administrators to evaluate whether strategic goals are achievable within existing resource constraints. Simultaneously, risk management frameworks rely on accounting controls such as internal audits, financial monitoring systems, and compliance mechanisms to mitigate financial and operational risks.

The King IV Report on Corporate Governance reinforces this relationship by emphasising integrated thinking, ethical leadership, and risk governance. Although developed primarily for corporate entities, King IV principles are increasingly applied in public sector contexts, promoting alignment between financial management and governance structures.

Policy implementation and monitoring and evaluation: Ensuring impact

Another critical point of integration lies in policy implementation and programme monitoring and evaluation (M&E). Public policies are only meaningful when translated into effective programmes that deliver tangible benefits to communities. Accounting and public administration jointly support this process.

Public administrators oversee programme design, stakeholder engagement, and operational management, while accounting systems track expenditure, financial compliance, and cost-effectiveness. M&E frameworks draw on both disciplines by assessing whether public funds are achieving intended outcomes.

Through academic study and practical experience, it becomes clear that strong M&E systems depend on accurate financial information. Budget variances, expenditure patterns, and audit findings all inform programme evaluations. This integrated approach promotes evidence-based decision-making and strengthens public accountability.

Professional practice and governance: Lessons from the field

The South African public sector regulatory environment further demonstrates the necessity of integration. Legislation such as the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) places responsibility on accounting officers to maintain transparent, efficient, and effective financial systems. These legal obligations extend beyond bookkeeping and require administrative leadership, ethical conduct, and institutional oversight.

From both academic and practical perspectives, it is evident that governance failures often stem from weak integration between administration and accounting. Poor financial controls undermine service delivery, while weak administrative leadership compromises fiscal discipline. Conversely, strong collaboration between these functions enhances institutional resilience and public confidence.

Conclusion: Preparing future public sector leaders

Our shared journey as senior lecturer and former postgraduate student has reaffirmed that public administration and accounting are inseparable pillars of effective governance. Academic learning, workplace exposure, and reflective practice have demonstrated that public sector success depends on the alignment of strategic leadership, financial stewardship, risk management, and performance evaluation.

For future public servants, understanding this integration is essential. It equips them to manage public resources responsibly, implement policies effectively, and uphold ethical standards. As educators and practitioners, we believe that nurturing this interdisciplinary competence will contribute to stronger institutions and more responsive public services.

Ultimately, when public administration meets accounting, governance becomes more transparent, service delivery more sustainable, and leadership more accountable - benefiting both institutions and the communities they serve.



