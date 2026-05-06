Milpark Education and IOBSA announce strategic alliance

A strategic collaboration between Milpark Education (Milpark) and South Africa’s only banking industry body is set to position Milpark’s banking graduates at the forefront of the banking profession, ready to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing financial services industry.

A landmark career opportunity for Milpark’s banking students

Milpark’s School of Financial Services has taken a momentous step forward in strengthening the career prospects of its banking students and alumni. With a sense of great excitement, it has announced a strategic collaboration between its Banking Department and the Institute of Bankers South Africa (IOBSA).

The collaboration opens new doors for Milpark’s banking graduates, offering them access to IOBSA membership, professional recognition, networking opportunities, and lifelong learning in South Africa’s ever-evolving financial services sector.

By joining hands with the IOBSA, Milpark is ensuring that its students – who enjoy flexible, structured online learning – are not only academically prepared for a career in banking but can also be professionally recognised in the broader banking environment.

The collaboration bears testimony to Milpark’s commitment to offer every student far more than just an online education.

Exclusive IOBSA membership benefits for Milpark alumni

For Milpark’s banking students and alumni, the partnership with the IOBSA translates into tangible benefits.

Graduates who have completed a Milpark’s banking qualification now qualify to apply for IOBSA membership. Traditionally, applicants must complete an IOBSA Board assessment. However, Milpark graduates enjoy a significant advantage: they are exempt from this requirement.

IOBSA membership is not just a badge of honour – it is a gateway to highly respected professional banking designations recognised across the financial sector.

Explore now: IOBSA’s membership benefits

Access to professional banking designations

Milpark’s banking students will be able to pursue one of four different professional banking designations when they graduate, depending on their banking qualification:

Higher Certificate in Banking (NQF 5) – Banking Professional South Africa (IOB SAQA ID 536) Advanced Certificate in Banking (NQF 6) – Registered Banking Professional South Africa (IOB SAQA ID 473) Bachelor of Commerce majoring in Banking or Credit or the Business Administration majoring in Banking (NQF 7) – Certified Banking Professional South Africa (IOB SAQA ID 535) Postgraduate Diploma in Banking (NQF 8) – Chartered Banking Professional South Africa (IOB SAQA ID 534).



These designations signal to employers and regulators that the professional candidate – and Milpark banking graduate – upholds professional, technical, and ethical standards.

Why professional banking designations matter to Milpark

Professional banking designations do more than advance the individual careers of Milpark’s banking students. For employers, they serve as a benchmark of quality. For regulators, they provide assurance that qualified banking practitioners will maintain the highest standards.

The opportunity to combine academic achievement with professional recognition is transformative. It means a Milpark banking qualification is not only valued academically but also respected in boardrooms and across the financial services industry.

Together, Milpark and the IOBSA are equipping graduates to thrive in South Africa’s resilient and innovative banking sector. Professional banking designations also strengthen the entire banking sector by ensuring that banking professionals are competent, ethical, and up to date with banking developments.

Read more: How professional designations can drive your banking career

CPD as a cornerstone of banking excellence

The financial services environment is dynamic, shaped by technological innovation, regulatory changes, and shifting customer expectations. In this context, continuous professional development (CPD) is non-negotiable.

Milpark’s banking industry-relevant qualifications provide the foundation for lifelong learning while the IOBSA’s CPD programmes ensure that members remain abreast of current industry standards and advancements. They cover critical topics such as ethical standards, risk management, regulatory compliance, and emerging technologies.

IOBSA members also receive discounts on CPD programme fees.

Read more: IOBSA-endorsed CPD programmes

The IOBSA: A legacy of banking excellence

Established in 1904, the Institute of Bankers South Africa is the second oldest banking institute in the world. It was created to build professional human capital for the South African banking and financial services sector. The IOBSA’s longevity speaks to its credibility and influence in shaping the banking profession in South Africa.

The IOBSA is a non-statutory, South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA)-approved professional body.

Learn more: IOBSA’s history

Key pillars of IOBSA’s professional banking designations

The IOBSA awards professional designations are based on three key pillars:

Education: Milpark’s qualifications are now endorsed by the IOBSA. Experience: Applicants must demonstrate relevant banking experience, ranging from one year in an entry-level role for the banking professional designation to five years in a senior or managerial role for the chartered banking professional designation. Ethics: Members commit annually to the IOBSA’s codes of practice, standards, and ethics, and must provide a declaration of good standing.



Financial benefits for Milpark’s banking graduates

The Milpark Banking Department-IOBSA collaboration also brings financial benefits for Milpark graduates who qualify for a 50% discount on their first year’s IOBSA membership fees.

This discount makes professional recognition in the banking environment more accessible and affordable, ensuring that cost is not a barrier to career advancement. Membership further provides discounted access to conferences and seminars.

The sky is the limit for Milpark banking students and graduates

Milpark’s collaboration with the IOBSA is a landmark development for its banking students and alumni. It offers a clear pathway to professional recognition, discounted membership, and exemption from board assessments.

For students considering a career in banking, the message is clear: Milpark provides not just education, but a gateway to professional success. For alumni, the partnership is a chance to elevate their careers and contribute to the strength of the banking sector.

With Milpark’s qualifications and the IOBSA’s professional designations, banking graduates can pursue limitless opportunities across the financial services industry. Start your banking career with a Milpark banking qualification today.

The sky truly is the limit.



