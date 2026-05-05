Holistic support for accounting students

Learn how Milpark Education offers holistic academic and wellness support for accounting students studying BCom, PGDA/CTA and Advanced Accounting online.

Balancing work, personal commitments and studies can feel overwhelming – especially for accounting students studying online – but with Milpark Education’s School of Professional Accounting (incorporating CA Connect), you don’t have to face it alone. Milpark’s Student Success and Wellness (SSW) Team provides dedicated academic, emotional, and practical guidance to help accounting students succeed.

Whether pursuing the Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting (BCom), the SAICA-endorsed Advanced Accounting Bridging Course, or the Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting (PGDA/CTA), Milpark’s holistic support ensures you thrive – personally, professionally and academically.

Success beyond the numbers

“At Milpark, accounting students aren’t only chasing qualifications, they’re building careers and balancing busy lives. And some face immense challenges,” says Terri-Leigh Ryklief, senior Student Success and Wellness advisor. “We believe support goes beyond academics. We focus on equipping students with the tools and emotional resilience required to thrive on their learning journey. Success isn’t just about the numbers; it’s about building the confidence and balance to achieve your goals. We are fully invested in helping our students succeed.”

The name ‘Student Success and Wellness’ reflects this purpose, combining strategies for academic achievement with a focus on mental health and emotional well-being.

The impact speaks for itself, with over 1,000 consultations logged in 2024.

Meet the Student Success and Wellness team

Milpark’s Student Success and Wellness team is made up of compassionate professionals with expertise in counselling, coaching and online learning.

Terri-Leigh Ryklief (HPCSA registered counsellor) – senior Student Success and Wellness advisor

“We hold up a mirror to help students identify their strengths and areas for growth. Sometimes we ask hard questions, but it’s about unlocking potential and building confidence to manage pressure.”

Angela Mibey (HPCSA registered counsellor) – Student Success & Wellness advisor

“I believe in the power of education and the importance of psychosocial support in a student’s journey. Through one-on-one consultations and live sessions, we prioritise students’ well-being while helping them navigate academic demands. One of the most rewarding parts of the work is seeing students support each other in our drop-in sessions.”

Holistic, personalised student support

The team serves as a lifeline for students, bridging the gap between academic demands and personal well-being. They offer students in Milpark’s School of Professional Accounting (incorporating CA Connect) a range of support services, including:

One-on-one consultations: Students can book private wellness and psychosocial sessions via the Milpark HelpDesk or the online bookings page. “Our support is purpose-driven and intentional, tailored to each student,” says Ryklief. “We help them unpack what they’re going through and develop a way forward. We can share the experiences of past students who have walked a similar journey.”

Students can book private wellness and psychosocial sessions via the Milpark HelpDesk or the online bookings page. “Our support is purpose-driven and intentional, tailored to each student,” says Ryklief. “We help them unpack what they’re going through and develop a way forward. We can share the experiences of past students who have walked a similar journey.” Success and Wellness sessions: Weekly sessions cover themes such as managing procrastination, resilience, study techniques, Gallup strengths and SmarterMeasure results. These sessions provide students with a practical 'toolkit' to navigate their academic journey.

Weekly sessions cover themes such as managing procrastination, resilience, study techniques, Gallup strengths and SmarterMeasure results. These sessions provide students with a practical 'toolkit' to navigate their academic journey. Drop-in sessions: Weekly online group discussions provide practical advice to help manage stress, anxiety, time, study techniques, and mindset.

Weekly online group discussions provide practical advice to help manage stress, anxiety, time, study techniques, and mindset. Proactive outreach: The team reaches out to students needing extra support at the request of lecturers and in response to data.

The team reaches out to students needing extra support at the request of lecturers and in response to data. Community-building: Students can connect with one another, lecturers and support staff, through the Viva Engage platform, the ‘Come Study With Me’ virtual study room, and a range of peer-driven platforms, including the CA Mentorship programme.

This psychosocial support forms part of Milpark’s multi-layered student success framework, which includes academic support from lecturers (including assistant and trainee lecturers), peer communities, and structured learning tools.

In addition, all Milpark students have premium access to October Health, a 24/7 digital mental health support service that offers chat-based counselling, guided resources and wellness tools.

Common challenges for accounting students

While every student’s journey is different, the SSW team finds there are some common challenges for accounting students:

Time management

Balancing full-time work, studies, and personal commitments can feel impossible. “Flexible online learning is attractive to working professionals, so most of our students are juggling multiple roles, which can cause major work-life balance and time management challenges,” explains Ryklief. “We help students create practical schedules to manage their lives.”

Family commitments

Balancing demanding studies with family responsibilities is no easy feat – especially when life throws surprises your way. Khomotso Masingita Chuma was determined to become a chartered accountant, even after multiple failed attempts. Her journey became even more challenging when she became a new mom during her studies: “Life happened – I had my first baby halfway through the course. The one-on-one counselling, group drop-in sessions and peer support kept me going. Milpark’s team backed me every step of the way.” With Milpark’s support, Chuma completed her PGDA/CTA in 2023. Read her story here.

Illness and unexpected setbacks

For Mbusi Ndlovu, a near-fatal illness threatened to derail his studies. However, with determination and the support of Milpark’s SSW team and lecturers, he completed his PGDA/CTA. “When I sent a query, I’d get a response within 24 to 48 hours. The one-on-one consults helped me get back on track.” Read Ndlovu's journey from ICU to CA.

Anxiety and fear of failure

High-achieving students often feel overwhelmed by pressure and fear of failure. “We help students reframe their goals, manage perfectionism and build confidence, even if they have failed in the past,” says Mibey. Lumka Diop’s story highlights the importance of peer support. After failing multiple times, she found new hope in Milpark’s drop-in sessions: “The sessions helped me share techniques and hear other people’s stories. I kept telling myself: if they can try again, so can I!” Read how Diop passed on her sixth attempt.

Isolation in distance learning

Studying online can feel isolating, but Milpark’s platforms foster connection. “Through platforms like Viva Engage and our ‘Come Study With Me’ virtual study room, we create a sense of community and belonging,” says Ryklief. This was true for Andiswa Ntantiso, who finally completed her PGDA/CTA with Milpark’s support: “The material was accessible, and I could study at my own pace. I didn’t feel alone – the SSW team, my lecturers, and my family helped me through it.” Read Ntantiso’s story of overcoming self-doubt.

Ready to take the next step?

At Milpark, success isn’t just measured by exam results – it’s about empowering students to grow personally and professionally. The Student Success and Wellness team supports you through every challenge – whether you need one-on-one guidance, live group sessions or peer-driven platforms.

How you can access support:

Book a personal consultation via the Milpark Helpdesk or the bookings page.



Join weekly Success & Wellness gatherings or drop-in sessions.



Reach out directly to the SSW team or ask your lecturer for a referral.

“Don’t be afraid to reach out,” encourages Ryklief. “Taking that first step can change everything.”

Key takeaway

Don’t wait, reach out. Milpark’s holistic support system ensures you don’t face challenges alone.

As Phemelo Lekale discovered, reaching out for help can be transformative: “I failed my first attempt at the PGDA. When I enrolled again, I did things differently and used the support structures available – this changed everything.”

Take the first step toward academic success and personal growth – Milpark is here to help.

Are you ready to thrive in your accounting journey? Explore Milpark’s School of Professional Accounting and learn how our fully online BCom, Advanced Accounting Bridging Course and PGDA/CTA can help you achieve your personal and professional goals.



