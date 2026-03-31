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    WSB expands global opportunities for SA students with CompTIA partnership

    Waterfall School of Business (WSB) has entered into a partnership with CompTIA, the global leader in vendor-neutral IT certifications, in a development that is particularly significant for South African students seeking internationally recognised credentials.
    Issued by Waterfall School of Business
    31 Mar 2026
    31 Mar 2026
    WSB expands global opportunities for SA students with CompTIA partnership

    “In an increasingly globalised job market, CompTIA’s vendor-neutral certifications are widely recognised by employers worldwide. They offer a portable credential that supports career opportunities both locally and internationally, helping learners bridge the gap between academic studies and industry demands without being tied to specific hardware or software vendors,” says Steven Louw, general manager at WSB, SA’s leading provider of globally relevant and accredited vocational education.

    Louw says the move aligns with WSB’s commitment to delivering practical, career-focused education that prepares professionals for success in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

    “By making these globally recognised certifications more affordable and accessible – both financially and logistically - WSB aims to empower the next generation of IT professionals in South Africa and beyond,” Louw says.

    The partnership provides practical advantages for South African students entering or advancing in IT, because a CompTIA certification:

    • Validates real-world skills valued by employers in support, helpdesk, and networking roles.
    • Enhances employability and supports higher earning potential for certified professionals.
    • Offers a structured way to demonstrate competence in a rapidly changing tech industry.
    • Delivers significant cost savings through bundled packages that include learning materials, practice tools, and exam vouchers.

    Louw says the partnership reflects the growing demand for certifications that are both practical and globally portable.

    “It finally enables South African students to earn prestigious, internationally respected credentials that enhance their career prospects in the global tech industry.”

    *WSB continues to expand its offerings of accredited, flexible programmes tailored to the needs of South Africa's workforce. To find the right fit for your future, visit Waterfall School of Business, Rosebank College, or Rosebank International University College Ghana.

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    Waterfall School of Business
    Waterfall School of Business is South Africa’s newest destination for globally relevant, high-quality, accredited vocational education. We offer premium programmes for individuals seeking transferable skills and tangible progress in today’s dynamic work environment, without the limitations of a traditional campus timetable.
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