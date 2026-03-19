On 24 March New York Festivals Lady Liberty will host a global virtual panel, Rewriting the Creative Playbook from the Middle East and the Role Women Play in celebration of Women's History Month.

Rewriting the Creative Playbook from the Middle East and the Role Women Play (Image source: © Bluffteon Today New York Festivals Lady Liberty will host a global virtual panel,(Image source: © Bluffteon Today Bluffton Today

The panel will examine how the Middle East’s rapidly evolving creative economy is opening new opportunities for innovation and for the women helping shape its future.

ME creativity entering a new era

Across the Middle East, creativity is entering a new era. Fueled by cultural ambition, rapid technological adoption, and growing investment in creative industries, the region is emerging as one of the world’s most dynamic hubs for brand storytelling and innovation.

The Lady Liberty global panel will bring together industry leaders to explore how this transformation is unfolding, why global brands are increasingly looking to the region for inspiration, and how women across marketing, consulting, and strategy are helping redefine the creative playbook.

Topics

Panellists will explore:

The rise of the Middle East as a fast-growing creative economy

How culture, technology, and emerging talent are fuelling new ideas.



Why global brands are increasingly turning to the region for fresh perspectives.



Expanding opportunities for women shaping the future of creative leadership.



Predictions for creativity, brand-building, and innovation in 2026 and beyond.

Panellists

The panel moderator is Jennifer Vizina, executive director, New York Festivals Health Awards.

The panellists include:

Christina Peyton, founder of KLAR Consulting A global marketing leader and former global VP at WPP with a track record of award-winning work and multi-million-dollar growth, her modern, AI-enabled approach helps brands cut through and scale fast.“ The creative playbook for the Middle East is still being written, and that's exactly why this moment matters for women. We're not just participants in this shift; we have a genuine opportunity to define what creativity and leadership look like next, says Peyton.

Rima Jammal, head of marketing for obesity, Novo Nordisk MEA She was most recently director of marketing & commercial enablement for Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages MENA at Nestlé, where she accumulated 14 years of marketing leadership across consumer marketing and commercial strategy.

Eleni Kitra, executive director, Advertising Business Group An entrepreneurial executive known for building and transforming global businesses, including launching PlayStation and driving market leadership for Omnicom and Meta across key sectors in MENA, she is also a global advocate for women in technology and mobility, founding initiatives such as #StartYourEngines and the Women in Mobility GCC Forum and supporting programs with UN Women. Open to a global audience, the virtual event offers a timely look at how the Middle East’s creative landscape is evolving and how women leaders are helping drive the region’s next wave of innovation.

To join on Monday, 24 March 24 at 4:00 pm Dubai / 8 am ET visit: here to register or via the New York Festivals LinkedIn page.

The New York Festivals Lady Liberty Leadership Program

The New York Festivals Lady Liberty Leadership Program is an initiative that empowers women in creativity through mentorship, learning, and meaningful connections.

In 2026, with the introduction of an advisory board helping guide the program’s mission, Lady Liberty is focusing on three key pillars: supporting emerging talent entering the industry, mentoring mid- to senior-level women stepping into leadership roles, and creating pathways for women returning to the workforce after maternity leave or career pauses.