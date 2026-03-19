Why South Africa already has the antidote to AI information overload

Could storytelling tools help employees navigate complexity and create meaning in the age of AI?

Every year on 20 March, the world celebrates World Storytelling Day – a reminder that for most of human history, stories were how communities made sense of the world. South Africa knows this tradition well. Across our cultures, storytelling, folktales and praise poetry have long carried history, values and wisdom forward. Stories were rarely just entertainment. They were tools for interpreting events, sharing knowledge and helping communities decide what to do next.

Yet something strange happens when those same storytellers enter the modern workplace.

They step into organisations dominated by dashboards, slide decks and (increasingly) AI-generated content. Machines can now produce emails, reports, summaries and strategy documents in seconds, but as information multiplies, something else often disappears: meaning.

Which raises an uncomfortable question for communication teams in 2026: Are we creating passive recipients of information, overwhelmed by updates and alerts? Or active creators of meaning, able to separate signal from noise and navigate complexity without losing the plot?

That depends on your narrative.

The problem with high-equivocality workplaces

Most organisations today are not suffering from a lack of information. They are suffering from too many possible interpretations. Organisational theorist Karl Weick describes organisations as sense-making systems – groups that survive by interpreting ambiguous signals from their environment and turning them into shared understanding. When signals multiply faster than meaning, people begin asking the same questions: What is actually happening here? What does it mean? What are we supposed to do next? This is what scholars call a high-equivocality environment – a situation where events and messages can be interpreted in multiple ways.

In 2026, several forces are amplifying this challenge:

AI-generated content flooding communication channels



Constant digital transformation and restructuring



Fragmented platforms and communication streams



Rapidly shifting roles, skills and expectations.

The result is a workplace drowning in signals but struggling to distinguish signal from noise. For years, internal communication teams have tried to solve this by improving the message with clearer emails, shorter updates and better storytelling.

And that helps. But the real challenge of the AI era is not simply producing better content, but helping people interpret complexity together.

South Africa’s hidden storytelling intelligence

South Africa already possesses a deep cultural intelligence that many organisations are now trying to rebuild. Across Africa, storytelling has long been used to explain complex events, guide community decisions, transmit cultural values and preserve collective memory. But these stories were rarely delivered as finished explanations. They were co-created. Listeners interpreted them, questioned them and retold them.

Meaning emerged through active participation, not passive reception. This collective interpretation is exactly what organisations need in complex environments. One way to build this capability is through adopting a narrative sense-making toolkit.

Why a narrative toolkit makes sense in 2026

Imagine a leadership team meeting on Monday morning. Over the past week they’ve received four pieces of news:

A competitor launched a powerful AI product



Customer engagement is declining



A report predicts rapid industry disruption



Several internal operational updates.

Step 1: Signal detection: recognising what actually matters

The CEO begins with a simple question: “What actually changed this week?” After a short discussion, the team agrees: The competitor’s AI launch is the signal. Why? Because while the report confirms a trend and the engagement drop is a symptom, the competitor’s move actually changes the game. Everything else becomes context.

Step 2: The six-word story: extracting the essence

Next the CEO asks: “What’s the six-word version of this situation?” One executive suggests: “AI just reset every customer’s expectation”. Another proposes: “Customers now expect better faster answers”. The debate that follows is the point. Fuzzy-trace theory suggests people encode information in two ways: verbatim details and gist. When making decisions, we rely far more on gist ( the essential meaning of a situation) than on precise detail. A six-word framework forces the team to agree on the gist rather than get lost in information.

Step 3: Story structure thinking: connecting the signals

The team now maps the situation using a simple narrative arc. What was happening before? Customers tolerated slower service. What changed? Competitors introduced AI-powered responses. What does it mean? Customer expectations have shifted. What happens next? We redesign our service model. What began as scattered updates now forms a coherent story that can guide action.

Step 4: Narrative framing: orienting the organisation

Finally, the CEO asks: “Where are we in this story?” After discussion, the team agrees they are in the early stage of an industry shift. The disruption has begun, but the winners have not yet been decided. This framing matters. It tells the organisation that this is not a crisis to panic over, but a turning point to respond to, which signals a very different set of actions.

From information to meaning

These tools are not communication tricks, they are cognitive infrastructure for navigating complexity. Together they turn information into meaning that guides action. Which brings us back to World Storytelling Day. For most of human history, stories helped communities make sense of the world. In the age of AI, organisations may need to rediscover the same basic human skill. Because, while machines can generate infinite amounts of content at speed, only humans can make meaning, together.



