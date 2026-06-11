Demographica, Second Rodeo & Halo launch Slightly Dangerous Co.

Demographica, Halo and Second Rodeo have launched Slightly Dangerous Co., a new agency collective that the founders insist is not a traditional holding company.

The collective includes Demographica, Second Rodeo and Halo. Source: Supplied.

Better opportunities

Instead, the three independent agencies say the model allows them to collaborate on larger client opportunities and offer broader capabilities while retaining their individual brands, leadership and specialist focus areas. Each agency has a stake in the others success, and that aligned ownership is what makes the model work.

The idea is simple. Modern clients aren’t concerned about structure, geography, networks, efficiencies and economies of scale. Clients care about helping them grow. Globally, we are seeing the rise of independent agencies performing incredibly well, and clients increasingly want to work with them. Large brands often require broader capability and scale than a single specialist agency can provide. The usual solution is expansion, more services, bigger teams, and gradual dilution.

Slightly Dangerous Co. takes a different approach. Instead of becoming a larger generalist agency, Demographica, Halo and Second Rodeo remain focused on what they each do best and collaborating when clients need broader expertise. Demographica remains a

specialist B2B agency, Halo will continue focusing on brand creative and Second Rodeo will keep growing their performance and digital offering.

The collective said in a statement: "This is not a merger. It is not a holding company. And it is deliberately designed that way. Each agency retains its independent leadership, identity and culture. Clients continue to contract directly with the individual agencies, while Slightly Dangerous Co. provides the connective tissue that allows founder-led specialists to work together when the work demands it."

For clients, the model offers deeper thinking, stronger creative craft and broader expertise without the bureaucracy of large agency holding companies. The network is anchored in marketing effectiveness, using evidence-based approaches to ensure creativity drives attention and commercial results.

“We believe the best work happens when specialists collaborate without losing what makes them special,” says Warren Moss, founder of Demographica and commercial partner of Slightly Dangerous Co. “Clients increasingly want the depth and commitment that comes from founder-led agencies. At the same time, they often need broader scale. Slightly Dangerous Co. is our way of delivering both without turning independent agencies into diluted versions within holding companies.”

The partnership itself is not new. The agencies have worked together behind the scenes for years, sharing intellectual property, capital and office space, and collaborating on several major client engagements where strategy, creative and digital expertise were needed to work closely together.

That track record has already drawn industry attention. In 2025 the group was collectively recognised as MarkLives Agency Newsmakers of the Year, as voted by marketing leaders and industry professionals.

Individually, the agencies also carry strong credentials. Halo was one of only two South African agencies included in Drum’s Top 100 Indie Agencies globally for 2025, while Demographica was the only South African agency listed in Drum’s Top 100 B2B Agencies globally.

“Halo has always enjoyed the creative freedom that comes with being independent and it’s something we have always wanted to protect,” says Dean Oelschig, founder of Halo.

“It allows for slower and better hiring, more senior resources and complete management control. As such, we don’t need permission to continually innovate on our agency business model in a way that serves our product. But what works for us might not work for Demo or Second Rodeo, so remaining independent and founder-led is key. But collectively, we have 100 people who can serve clients of any size in South Africa. This group ensures no one agency will become more important than another, yet still supports each other’s areas of

expertise.”

Founder leadership

A defining feature of Slightly Dangerous Co. is its emphasis on founder leadership. The agencies are all run by the same people who started these businesses to make a dent in the world. No corporate CEOs are hired here. That translates into a different client experience.

Mike Stopforth says, “I've always defaulted to specialisation, and I'm drawn to partners who value depth. I like the feeling of being at the front of the pack, hacking away at the woods with a machete. Carving a new path. It's risky, it's often messy, and it makes it easier for others to follow the same path. But excellence in expertise forces you to know what you know, and be accountable for its success, too. I can't imagine clients wanting anything less than obsessive expertise.”

With 100 people across Johannesburg and Cape Town, the three founding agencies already cover a broad range of capabilities. Over time, Slightly Dangerous Co. will expand to include additional founder-led specialist agencies, but only if they meet the same standards of craft, thinking and independence.

For the first year, the focus is simple: building a reputation in the market while continuing to refine opportunities for collaboration. The ambition is not to become the biggest agency group. It is to become the most effective.

As Moss puts it: “Plenty of agency groups have grown by becoming safe. Slightly Dangerous Co. is built on a different belief. The best ideas come from people who care deeply about the work, challenge each other relentlessly and refuse to settle for average. For brands that want safe, there are plenty of options. For brands that are more fearless, there’s Slightly Dangerous Co.”