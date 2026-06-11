Sports engagement rises as sports betting grows

This is according to a study by the consumer insights agency KLA, utilising YouGov Profiles+ data, which found that South Africans are demonstrating their enduring passion for major sporting events, and this manifests in various ways, from gathering, watching, debating, to increased betting.

How South Africans watch sport The first key finding reveals the pervasive nature of sport in how South Africans spend their time. Seventy percent watch live sport on television, and 64% engage with it on social media. Live streaming reaches 58% of fans, while online highlights and mobile apps each account for 50%. Traditional media remains robust rather than diminishing - radio still reaches 45%, newspapers 36%, and magazines 27%. Each medium caters to a distinct appetite: live action on television, real-time debate on social media, commentary on radio, and in-depth analysis in print.

Physical gatherings Sport also serves as a physical gathering point for the country. Thirty-nine percent of fans watch in public venues, and 36% do so in friends' and family homes, transforming individual fandom into a collective experience.

Intergenerational This habit is intergenerational: 84% of parents encourage their children to play sport, positioning it alongside education and health as a core parenting priority. This generational pull ensures sport remains at the heart of national identity decade after decade. Archbishop Thabo Makgoba calls for tighter controls on gambling ads Karabo Ledwaba 8 Apr 2026

Sports betting Against this backdrop, a rapidly growing area in South Africa is sports betting. Nationally, soccer is the sport South Africans are most likely to bet on, with 29% having placed a bet on it in the past year. This figure is significantly higher than horse racing (12%), rugby (11%), cricket (10%), and boxing (8%). Only PowerBall, at 32%, attracts more participants than soccer. With the World Cup in full swing, this appetite now has a clear focal point.

Demographics A more revealing picture emerges when examining the demographics of these bettors. South Africans who gamble on sport are more comfortable with risk than the general population. Seventy-seven percent state they enjoy taking risks (versus 69% nationally), 81% believe it is important to seize opportunities, and 77% prioritise enjoyment. They are also more financially confident: 82% are excited about their future (versus 73%), 65% consider themselves financially secure, 65% do not mind taking risks with their money, and 60% feel they could handle a personal financial crisis.