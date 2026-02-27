Trending
New York Festivals names 2026 Executive Jury
Executive Jury President Andrea Diquez, Global CEO of GUT, will lead a curated international group of award-winning leaders whose work has moved markets, shifted perceptions, and set new creative benchmarks.
2026 New York Festivals Executive Jury
- Executive Jury President: Andrea Diques, Global CEO of GUT
- Nayaab Rais, executive creative director, FP7/McCann, United Arab Emirates
- Dave Bowman, chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe Australia & New Zealand, Publicis, Australia
- Richard Brim, chief creative officer & founder, Ace of Hearts, UK
- Juliana Cobb, chief creative officer, 72andSunny New York, US
- Cinzia Crociani, chief creative officer, Le Pub Milan, Italy
- Kristin Faucher, managing director, head of brand strategy and advertising (Card, Auto, Home Lending), Chase, US
- Gabriela Fenton, founder & CEO, Red Consulting, Mexico
- Tanja Grubner, global innovation, brand & communications director, Essity, Germany
- Allison Pierce, chief creative officer, VML, US
- Suzanne Powers, founder & CEO, All&, US
- Erica Roberts, chief creative officer, BBH, US
- Gabrielle Schmitt, global chief creative officer, GREY, US
- Dorte Spengler-Ahrens, chairwoman, JVM, Germany
- Kate Stanners, global chief creative officer, Edelman, UK
- Kwame Taylor-Hayford, co-founder, KIN, US
“We’re incredibly proud to have Andrea Diquez lead this year’s NYF Advertising Awards Executive Jury,” said Scott Rose, president, New York Festivals. “She is joined by an exceptional group of leaders whose perspectives reflect the global reality of our industry today. Their creative judgment and strategic discernment ensure the work is evaluated with care and a deep respect for creativity that drives culture and business forward.”
The 2026 NYF Executive Jury sessions will take place in June at New York City’s Crosby Hotel’s state-of-the-art screening room.
New York Festivals Advertising Awards receives entries from more than 60 countries. Entries are judged by more than 200+ members of NYF’s Executive Jury, Specialty Executive Juries, and Shortlist Jury from countries world-wide, who collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work.
The official deadline to enter is 23 April 2026.