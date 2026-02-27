South Africa
Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Media Development and Diversity AgencyOFM RadioTBWAKantarJacaranda FMHoorah DigitalAchievement Awards GroupOffernetJoe PublicHavas JohannesburgDentsuBrave GroupHOT 102.7FMMultiChoiceScan DisplayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    New York Festivals names 2026 Executive Jury

    New York Festivals Advertising Awards has announced its 2026 Executive Jury. The global panel of creative leaders will evaluate the industry’s most inspired and impactful work.
    27 Feb 2026
    27 Feb 2026
    The official deadline to enter is 23 April 2026. Source: Supplied.
    The official deadline to enter is 23 April 2026. Source: Supplied.

    Executive Jury President Andrea Diquez, Global CEO of GUT, will lead a curated international group of award-winning leaders whose work has moved markets, shifted perceptions, and set new creative benchmarks.

    2026 New York Festivals Executive Jury

    • Executive Jury President: Andrea Diques, Global CEO of GUT
    • Nayaab Rais, executive creative director, FP7/McCann, United Arab Emirates
    • Dave Bowman, chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe Australia & New Zealand, Publicis, Australia
    • Richard Brim, chief creative officer & founder, Ace of Hearts, UK
    • Juliana Cobb, chief creative officer, 72andSunny New York, US
    • Cinzia Crociani, chief creative officer, Le Pub Milan, Italy
    • Kristin Faucher, managing director, head of brand strategy and advertising (Card, Auto, Home Lending), Chase, US
    • Gabriela Fenton, founder & CEO, Red Consulting, Mexico
    • Tanja Grubner, global innovation, brand & communications director, Essity, Germany
    • Allison Pierce, chief creative officer, VML, US
    • Suzanne Powers, founder & CEO, All&, US
    • Erica Roberts, chief creative officer, BBH, US
    • Gabrielle Schmitt, global chief creative officer, GREY, US
    • Dorte Spengler-Ahrens, chairwoman, JVM, Germany
    • Kate Stanners, global chief creative officer, Edelman, UK
    • Kwame Taylor-Hayford, co-founder, KIN, US

    “We’re incredibly proud to have Andrea Diquez lead this year’s NYF Advertising Awards Executive Jury,” said Scott Rose, president, New York Festivals. “She is joined by an exceptional group of leaders whose perspectives reflect the global reality of our industry today. Their creative judgment and strategic discernment ensure the work is evaluated with care and a deep respect for creativity that drives culture and business forward.”

    The 2026 NYF Executive Jury sessions will take place in June at New York City’s Crosby Hotel’s state-of-the-art screening room.

    New York Festivals Advertising Awards receives entries from more than 60 countries. Entries are judged by more than 200+ members of NYF’s Executive Jury, Specialty Executive Juries, and Shortlist Jury from countries world-wide, who collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work.

    The official deadline to enter is 23 April 2026.

    Read more: advertising, creatives, New York Festivals, NYF, Executive jury, creative work
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz